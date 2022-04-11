Michigan Governor Makes Appointments

Michigan Whitmer Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors, State Boundary Commission, Crime Victim Services Commission, Michigan Dairy Market Program Committee, Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Michigan Board of Respiratory Care, State Survey and Remonumentation Commission, Michigan State Transportation Commission, Council on Climate Solutions, Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities, Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council, and the Committee on the Purchase of Goods and Services from Community Rehabilitation Organizations.

Automobile Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors

Steve Cooper, of Shelby Township, is the director of public safety for the City of Oak Park. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University. Chief Cooper is appointed to represent law enforcement officials for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring July 1, 2022. He succeeds Curtis Caid who resigned.

The Michigan Automobile Theft Prevention Authority assesses the scope of the problem of motor vehicle theft, analyzes various methods of combating the problem, establishes a plan for providing financial support to combat motor vehicle theft and grants funds for theft prevention teams.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

State Boundary Commission

Richard P. Datema, of Petoskey, is currently retired after working as a land surveyor for KEBS, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University. Mr. Datema is reappointed for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring November 15, 2024.

Linda Preston, of Dowagiac, is the township supervisor for Pokagon Township. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University. Ms. Preston is appointed for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring November 15, 2023. She succeeds Christopher Beland who resigned.

The State Boundary Commission is responsible for administering the State Boundary Commission Act and portions of the Home Rule City Act and the Home Rule Village Act. The Commission serves as a quasi-judicial body adjudicating many types of municipal boundary adjustments and recommends, to the Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the approval or denial of petitions for incorporations of new Home Rule Cities, new Home Rule Villages, and municipal consolidations. The Commission also recommends approval or denial of certain types of petitions involving land currently under township jurisdiction that is proposed to be annexed into a Home Rule City.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Crime Victim Services Commission

Thomas P. Clement, an Independent of East Lansing, is the vice president of operations and general counsel for Michigan Retailers. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Michigan State University College of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University. Mr. Clement is appointed to represent members admitted to practice law in this state for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring September 27, 2023. He succeeds Victor Fitz whose term expired September 27, 2021.

Jeffrey S. Getting, a Democrat of Kalamazoo, currently serves as the elected prosecutor for Kalamazoo County. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University School of Law and Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Western Michigan University. Mr. Getting is appointed to represent prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring September 27, 2024. He succeeds Brian Mackie whose term expired September 27, 2021.

Karen Gray-Sheffield, a Democrat of Detroit, is the director of Open Arms Crime Victim Services and Maternal Infant Health program at Ascension Southeast Michigan Community Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Relations and a master’s degree in counseling education from Wayne State University. Ms. Gray-Sheffield is reappointed to represent community-based victim advocates for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring September 27, 2024.

Tolulope Sonuyi, M.D., an Independent of Detroit, is an emergency medicine physician at the Medical Center for Emergency Services. He earned his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Science in Clinical Research from the University of Michigan. Dr. Sonuyi is appointed to represent medical professionals for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring September 27, 2023. He succeeds William Fales whose term expired September 27, 2021.

Robin L. Hornbuckle, of Detroit, is a police officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the elected 1st vice president of Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs Association. She was first appointed to the Commission by Governor Whitmer in 2019. The Governor is designating Ms. Hornbuckle to serve as Chair of the Commission.

The Crime Victim Services Commission provides reimbursement expenses on innocent crime victims who suffer a physical injury. The Commission is the state agency charged with overseeing a wide range of funding and services for victims of crime. Its goal is to promote services and supports that protect and enhance the health, safety, dignity, and rights of victims of crime across the state of Michigan.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Dairy Market Program Committee

Timothy Hood, of Paw Paw, is the owner of Hood Farms. Mr. Hood is reappointed to represent the Michigan Milk Producers Association for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Amy S. Martin, of Leroy, is the owner of Gingrich Meadows, Inc. She holds a certificate in agricultural technology from Michigan State University. Mrs. Martin is reappointed to represent the Michigan Milk Producers Association for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Renee McCauley, of Lowell, is the owner of Tumbleweed Dairy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Natural Resources Communications from Michigan State University. Mrs. McCauley is reappointed to represent the Michigan Farm Bureau for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Dwight Nash, of Elsie, is the owner of Nash Dairy. Mr. Nash is reappointed to represent Independent Milk Cooperatives for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Kenneth P. Wieber, of Fowler, is the owner of Wieber Farms. He holds an associate’s degree in agricultural technology from Michigan State University. Mr. Wieber is appointed to represent the Michigan Milk Producers Association for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024. He succeeds Kenneth Nobis whose term expired December 31, 2021.

The Michigan Dairy Market Program Committee is dedicated to the promotion and consumer education of milk and milk products produced within the State of Michigan. The Committee works in conjunction with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan to promote the sale of dairy products and to educate consumers, health professionals, and educators about the dairy industry and the nutritional benefits of Michigan’s dairy products.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Liquor Control Commission

Kristin M. Beltzer, of Grand Rapids, is currently the CEO and founder of KB Collaborative, a business and executive management consulting business. Prior to her current role, she served as the director of appointments for Governor Rick Snyder and executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Ms. Beltzer has been the director of communications for the Senate Republicans and executive director for the Posthumus Leadership Fund. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Public Relations from Michigan State University and a Master of Public Administration from Western Michigan University. Ms. Beltzer is appointed as an Independent and will serve for a term commencing April 11, 2022 and expiring June 12, 2023. She succeeds Geralyn Lasher who resigned.

The Liquor Control Commission is the sole wholesaler for all spirit products in the state and is responsible for the licensing of the manufacture and sale of all beer, wine, distilled spirits, and mixed spirit drinks in Michigan. The Commission is responsible for the enforcement of the state’s liquor laws and the collection of excise and specific taxes on beer, wine, distilled spirits, and mixed spirit drinks.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Respiratory Care

Kimberly A. Campbell, of Flint, is a registered respiratory therapist for McLaren in Flint. She holds an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy from Mott Community College. Ms. Campbell is appointed to represent respiratory therapists for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2025. She succeeds Laurie Niemer whose term expired December 31, 2021.

Jonathan M. Vono, of Shelby Township, is a clinical manager for Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. He holds a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Mr. Vono is reappointed to represent respiratory therapists for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2025.

The Michigan Board of Respiratory Care oversees the licensure requirements and standards for respiratory therapists. The Board has a duty to promote and protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare. The Board implements this responsibility by ascertaining minimal entry level competency of health practitioners and by taking disciplinary action against licensees who have adversely affected the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

State Survey and Remonumentation Commission

Neil J. Lynch, of Negaunee, is a recently retired professional surveyor for the Marquette County Road Commission and served as the Marquette County Remonumentation representative. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Surveying from Michigan Technological University. Mr. Lynch is appointed to represent surveyors from the Upper Peninsula, for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring October 20, 2025. He succeeds William Karr whose term expired October 20, 2021.

Tamara T. Ward, of Detroit, is a social worker for Education Management & Networks, Inc. in Southfield. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from the University of Michigan-Flint and Master of Social Work from Michigan State University. Ms. Ward is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring October 20, 2025. She succeeds Andrew Hartwick whose term expired October 20, 2021.

The State Survey and Remonumentation Commission consults with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to create and distribute a model county plan that may be adopted by a county with any changes appropriate for that county.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan State Transportation Commission

Gregory C. Johnson, of Wixom, most recently served as the senior vice president and Michigan area manager of WSP USA and previously served as deputy director of the Michigan Department of Transportation. He is currently serving as program administrator for the Oregon-Washington Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University Michigan and a Master of Public Administration from Western Michigan University. Mr. Johnson is reappointed as a Democrat for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 21, 2024.

Heath E. Salisbury, of Gaines, is the financial secretary, infrastructure director, trustee, and construction accident director for the International Union of Operating Engineers 324. He also serves as a Wayne County Sheriff Reserve C.E.R.T. Officer and attended Mott Community College. Mr. Salisbury is appointed as an Independent for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 21, 2024. He succeeds Helen Zeerip whose term expired December 21, 2021.

The Michigan State Transportation Commission establishes policy for the Michigan Department of Transportation in relation to transportation programs and facilities and other works related to transportation development, as provided by law. Responsibilities of the Commission include developing and implementing comprehensive transportation plans for the entire state, including aeronautics and bus and rail transit, providing professional and technical assistance, and overseeing the administration of state and federal funds allocated for these programs.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Council on Climate Solutions

James C. Harrison, II, of Port Huron, is the director of renewable energies for the Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO. He is a member of the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation Board of Directors and the BlueGreen Alliance Steering Committee, and a trustee for the Power for American Training Trust Fund. Mr. Harrison is reappointed for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring February 3, 2026.

Kevin Kolevar, of Sanford, is the vice president of global government affairs for Dow Chemical Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan. Mr. Kolevar is appointed for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring February 3, 2026. He succeeds Mary Draves whose term expired February 3, 2022.

Derrell E. Slaughter, of Lansing, is the Michigan clean energy advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council and an Ingham County Commissioner. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Policy from Michigan State University. Mr. Slaughter is reappointed for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring February 3, 2026.

The Council on Climate Solutions was created by Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-182. The Council acts in an advisory capacity to Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to formulate and oversee the implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which will serve as the action plan for this state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward economywide carbon neutrality.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities

Nerita Adams-Spillers, of Flint, is the program manager for the Flint Beecher Head Start program. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from Central Michigan University and a Master of Early Childhood Education from Oakland University. Mrs. Adams-Spillers is appointed to represent head-start programs for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring October 31, 2025. She succeeds Stuart Jones whose expired October 31, 2021.

Kae C. Dubay, of Williamston, is a parent representative for the Michigan Division for Early Childhood and a coordinator to engage families in early literacy for the Ingham Intermediate School District. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Administration from Central Michigan University. Mrs. Dubay is appointed to represent parents of infants or toddlers with disabilities or children with disabilities less than 13 years old at the time of appointment with knowledge of, or experience with, programs for infants and toddlers with disabilities, for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring October 31, 2025. She succeeds Kristina Donaldson whose term expired October 31, 2021.

Vicki L. Thomas, of Sault Ste. Marie, is the director of early childhood programs for the Chippewa Luce Mackinac Community Action Agency. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Ecology from Michigan State University and Master of Education from Concordia University. Mrs. Thomas is appointed to represent public or private providers of early intervention services for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring October 31, 2025. She succeeds Karin Nanos whose term expired October 31, 2021.

The Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities strengthens and supports Michigan families of children ages birth to five with special needs by advising and assisting the Michigan Department of Education in the evaluation and continuous improvement of the Early On system.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council

Glen Ashlock, of Brooklyn, is the assistive technology and information technology manager for the Region 2 Area Agency on Aging. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Mechanics from Michigan State University and a Master of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Michigan. Mr. Ashlock is reappointed to represent residents of this state, including residents who represent the underserved or tribal communities, for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Allen Beauchamp, of Negaunee, is an employee of Argonics, Inc. and a member of the SAIL Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula. He holds an Associate of Science in Engineering Design from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Beauchamp is reappointed to represent residents of this state, including residents who represent the underserved or tribal communities, for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Stephanie L. Deible, of Grant, is the executive director of Ms. Wheelchair America, Inc. She holds a Master of Education in Student Affairs and Leadership from Grand Valley State University. Ms. Deible is reappointed to represent residents of this state, including residents who represent the underserved or tribal communities, for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

Theresa Metzmaker, of Lansing, is the executive director of the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition and a board member for the Firecracker Foundation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University. Ms. Metzmaker is reappointed to represent individuals with a disability and advocates of, and for, individuals with disabilities, for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2024.

The Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council is charged with developing the state plan as provided in Section 704(a)(2) of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 29 USC 796c(a)(2). The Council may work with centers for independent living to coordinate services with public and private entities to improve services provided to individuals with disabilities and conduct resource development activities to support the Council and the provision of independent living services by centers for independent living.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Committee on the Purchase of Goods and Services from Community Rehabilitation Organizations

Todd Culver, of East Lansing, is the chief executive officer of Incompass Michigan, a statewide network of comprehensive human service providers. He holds a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature from the University of Michigan. Mr. Culver is reappointed to represent statewide nonprofits concerned with community rehabilitation organizations for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring March 31, 2024.

Genevieve Hayes, of Royal Oak, is the division director for the policy and training division of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. She holds a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Michigan and Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University. Ms. Hayes is reappointed to represent the purchasing division of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring March 31, 2024.

David Ellis, of Okemos, is the president of Lansing Sanitary Supply, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Colorado State University and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University. Mr. Ellis is reappointed to represent members at large for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring March 31, 2024.

Don Nicholson, of Westland, is the owner of Don Nicholson Enterprises LLC, which publishes, prints, and creates graphic design materials for public and community events. Mr. Nicholson is appointed to represent members at large for a term commencing April 1, 2022 and expiring March 31, 2024. He succeeds Justin Caine whose term expired April 8, 2022.

Melissa Potter, of DeWitt, is a rehabilitation consultant in the innovation and special programs division of Michigan Rehabilitation Services. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Michigan State University and a Master of Science in Vocational Rehabilitation from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Ms. Potter is reappointed to represent Michigan Rehabilitation Services for a term commencing April 8, 2022 and expiring March 31, 2024.

The Committee on the Purchase of Goods and Services from Community Rehabilitation Organizations was designed to oversee the purchase of goods and services from community rehabilitation organizations by identifying, reviewing, and recommending approval or disapproval to the state administrative board requests from community rehabilitation organizations to provide goods and services for purchase by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.