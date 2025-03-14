St. Louis Gears Up for a Pivotal Mayoral Election in 2025

St. Louis Gears Up for a Pivotal Mayoral Election on April 8, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) As St. Louis prepares for its upcoming mayoral election on April 8, 2025, the race has gained momentum by selecting two finalists following a competitive primary. The election, a crucial moment for the city, will determine its next leader as residents face crime-related issues, economic development, and public services.

This election follows the city’s nonpartisan approval voting system, which was first implemented in 2021. Under this system, voters can approve multiple candidates in the primary, and the two with the highest number of votes advance to the general election. After the primary on March 4, current Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer emerged as the leading candidates, setting up a rematch of their 2021 contest.

Primary Election Results

The March 4 primary featured four contenders:

Tishaura Jones – The incumbent mayor, elected in 2021, previously served as St. Louis’s Treasurer and a Missouri state representative.

– The incumbent mayor, elected in 2021, previously served as St. Louis’s Treasurer and a Missouri state representative. Cara Spencer – An alderwoman representing the 8th Ward, previously representing the 20th Ward, and a candidate in the 2021 mayoral election.

– An alderwoman representing the 8th Ward, previously representing the 20th Ward, and a candidate in the 2021 mayoral election. Michael Butler – The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds, former chair of the Missouri Democratic Party, and a former state representative.

– The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds, former chair of the Missouri Democratic Party, and a former state representative. Andrew Jones – A businessman and perennial candidate who has recently run for mayor.

The final results of the primary reflected a decisive lead for Spencer:

Cara Spencer – 23,785 votes (68.13%)

– 23,785 votes (68.13%) Tishaura Jones – 11,582 votes (33.17%)

– 11,582 votes (33.17%) Michael Butler – 8,679 votes (24.86%)

– 8,679 votes (24.86%) Andrew Jones – 4,757 votes (13.63%)

Due to the approval voting system, where voters can support multiple candidates, the percentages do not sum to 100%.

With Jones and Spencer advancing to the general election, voters will now decide whether to reelect the incumbent or opt for a new direction under Spencer’s leadership.

Mayor Tishaura Jones: Continuing the Work

Since her election in 2021, Tishaura Jones has focused her administration on addressing public safety, racial equity, and economic investment in underserved communities. Her tenure has been marked by efforts to reimagine public safety through alternative policing methods, support for small businesses, and a commitment to improving city infrastructure. Jones’s campaign is centered on continuing the work she has started, with an emphasis on crime prevention strategies that prioritize community-based solutions. She has also pledged to expand affordable housing initiatives and strengthen St. Louis’s economic standing by attracting new business investments.

“St. Louis has made progress, but there is still more work to do,” Jones said at a recent campaign event.” “We are building a safer, more inclusive city, and I want to continue that progress for another ten years.”

Cara Spencer: A Call for Change

Alderwoman Cara Spencer has built her campaign around transparency, government accountability, and a more aggressive approach to tackling crime. With a background in economic policy and urban planning, she has emphasized the need for a more straightforward, results-driven public safety strategy and greater oversight of city spending.

Spencer has criticized some of the current administration’s policies, arguing that the city needs a more urgent response to crime and economic disparities. She has pledged to bring a data-driven approach to city governance, calling for greater efficiency and accountability in allocating public funds.”

“We need a government that works smarter and harder for the people of St. Louis,” Spencer stated during a recent debate. “Residents deserve a mayor who listens, takes action, and delivers real results.”

Key Issues in the Election

With crime being one of the most pressing issues in St. Louis, both candidates have outlined distinct approaches to public safety. Jones has emphasized crime prevention programs, social services, and alternatives to traditional policing, while Spencer has called for more vigorous law enforcement measures alongside community investment.

Economic development is another focal point, with both candidates advocating for job creation and neighborhood revitalization. Jones has pointed to her efforts in attracting businesses and securing federal funding for development projects. Conversely, Spencer has argued for a more strategic investment plan that ensures tax dollars are used efficiently.

Infrastructure and city services, including road repairs, public transportation, and waste management, have also been widely discussed. Jones has touted her record of securing funding for infrastructure projects. At the same time, Spencer has called for improvements in essential city services, arguing that St. Louis residents are not getting the quality of service they deserve.

Endorsements and Political Support

Endorsements have played a significant role in the race, with Jones and Spencer receiving backing from key political figures and organizations.

Tishaura Jones has received endorsements from progressive advocacy groups, including EMILY’s List, which supports pro-choice Democratic women, and Everytown for Gun Safety, a national organization focused on reducing gun violence. She has also secured support from local officials, including Megan Green, the President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Cara Spencer has gained the endorsement of business leaders and labor organizations. The Greater St. Louis Labor Council has offered a co-endorsement of both candidates, reflecting the divided nature of the race among labor groups. Additionally, Spencer has received support from business leaders advocating for a more fiscally responsible approach to city governance.

Looking Ahead to April 8

As the general election approaches, both candidates ramp up their efforts to connect with voters and solidify their support base. Jones relies on her record in office and progressive policy initiatives, while Spencer makes the case for a change in leadership and a new approach to tackling the city’s challenges.

The race is expected to be closely contested, with voter turnout likely playing a crucial role in the outcome. Both campaigns mobilize supporters through grassroots efforts, social media engagement, and public forums to sway undecided voters.

For St. Louis residents, the election represents an opportunity to shape the city’s future and decide whether to continue with the current leadership or pivot toward a new direction under Spencer. With both candidates bringing distinct visions for the city, voters will have a critical decision when they head to the polls on April 8.

ConclusionThe 2025

Louis’uis’ 2025 mayoral election is shaping up to be a highly competitive and defining moment for the city. As voters weigh their choices, issues such as crime, economic growth, and public services will be at the forefront of the debate. With Jones seeking reelection and Spencer positioning herself as the candidate for change, the outcome will set the course for the city’s governance in the years ahead.

Regardless of the result, one thing is sure: the people of St. Louis will play the deciding role in shaping the city’s leadership and future.