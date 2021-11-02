Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

BANGOR, MA (STL.News) A Brighton, Massachusetts, woman pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, Kimberly Tompkins, 52, and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine. Tompkins coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from a source in Arizona to conspirators who distributed it in Aroostook County. Members of the conspiracy sent thousands of dollars in cash to those sources in order to supply its drug trafficking enterprise.

Tompkins faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Aroostook County has seen a troubling increase in methamphetamine use, which law enforcement officials are taking seriously,” said U.S. Attorney McElwee. “If you, or someone you love, is struggling with such an addiction, please visit www.powerofprevention.org for the Aroostook County Substance Abuse Directory.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

