Man Pleads Guilty to Possession to Distribute Meth

Hugo Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Firearms Violations

A Hugo man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on March 1, 2022, law enforcement responded to the Robbinsdale and Crystal area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the vicinity. Officers apprehended Brannen Michael Stafford, 34, who was armed with a fully automatic, Glock 17 nine-millimeter handgun tucked in his waistband.

Police found several nine-millimeter shell casings on Highway 100 in the same vicinity. Officers later searched a Ford F-150 that Stafford and another man had been driving. They seized another Glock nine-millimeter handgun, 100 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition, and approximately six pounds of methamphetamine.

Stafford pleaded guilty earlier today before U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Robbinsdale Police Department, and the Crystal Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Hollenhorst is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today