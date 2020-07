ATLANTA , Georgia (STL.News) One ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Jonesboro for the July 1 Georgia FIVE evening drawing.

The winning numbers for the July 1 Georgia FIVE evening drawing were: 5-9-7-7-1.

The ticket was purchased at Citgo Food Mart, located at 10010 Tara Blvd.

A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.

Georgia FIVE winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Georgia FIVE tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE