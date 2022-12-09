Crypto Analyst Who Predicted End of 2021 Bull Market Says This Level Will Be Lowest For Bitcoin In 2023 – – Benzinga

A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the end of the 2021 bull market accurately, now forecast new lows for Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2023.What Happened: Analyst ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 660,000 followers that the $12,000-mark will be the lowest point for Bitcoin in 2023.However, BTC will not have any new lows until the first quarter of 2023, according to the analyst. The lowest mark for the first quarter in 2023 would be $16,900.See More: Best Crypto Day Trading StrategiesIn response to a trader asking about what could induce Bitcoin to decrease another 20% below its “FTX lows” of $15.5k, ‘Pentoshi’ asserted, “You don’t even need a black swan…” Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $17,221, up 2.30% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

