When CPAs and Bookkeepers Put Your Business at Risk

When Trusted Advisors Fail: A Public Warning About CPAs and Bookkeepers Who Put Businesses at Risk

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) CPAs and Bookkeepers — In today’s complex and fast-paced financial world, small business owners rely heavily on certified public accountants (CPAs) and bookkeepers to manage their records, file taxes, and ensure compliance with government regulations. These professionals are often seen as trusted advisors — the people behind the scenes keeping your financial house in order.

But what happens when those CPAs and Bookkeepers fail? It happens more than you might think!

Increasingly, entrepreneurs and consultants are reporting disturbing trends: CPAs that disappear during tax season, bookkeepers who neglect months of accounting data, and firms that fail to notify clients of critical tax liabilities until it’s too late. The damage from these oversights can be devastating — penalties, audits, lost trust, even business closure.

This article serves as a public warning to business owners, particularly small to mid-sized companies, about the growing problem of unreliable bookkeeping and CPA services. More importantly, it outlines the warning signs to watch for and offers steps to regain control of your business finances.

A Widespread Problem Harming Small Businesses

Behind the scenes of countless small businesses lies a silent financial crisis. Across the country — and especially in regions like the Midwest, where small enterprises are the backbone of the local economy — owners are discovering too late that the people they trusted with their books were either incompetent, negligent, or dishonest.

From missed payroll tax deposits to unfiled sales tax reports, the pattern is clear: many CPAs and bookkeepers are failing to meet their obligations, and in some cases, leaving their clients vulnerable to significant legal and financial consequences.

M.S., a business strategist based in Missouri, puts it bluntly:

“Too many of these so-called professionals are asleep at the wheel. I’ve had to clean up disasters where clients were months behind and didn’t even know they owed taxes. Some never received a P&L or balance sheet. If you’re not watching your own books, you’re playing with fire.”

Real Damage: What Happens When They Get It Wrong

When a bookkeeper or CPA fails to perform, it doesn’t just lead to messy records; it can also result in significant financial consequences. The consequences are real and painful that you are responsible for:

IRS penalties and interest for late or missed filings.

State sales tax audits often result in thousands of dollars in back taxes and fines.

Cash flow crises from unexpected tax bills.

Loan denials due to unreliable financial reports.

Lost trust from partners, investors, or boards.

Stress and legal exposure consume your time and energy.

For many small business owners, discovering these issues often occurs too late, typically during an audit, a loan application, or a tax deadline.

Who Can You Trust Anymore?

It’s a hard truth, but one that business owners need to face: you can’t blindly trust any CPA or bookkeeper. Too many operate with minimal oversight, outdated practices, or an alarming lack of urgency.

Some CPAs:

Focus only on tax season, ignoring your monthly books.

Don’t review financial statements or tax estimates until the last minute.

Outsource work overseas without telling clients.

Blame business owners for their own mistakes.

Some bookkeepers:

Fail to reconcile accounts for months.

Don’t know tax compliance rules.

Ignore emails or don’t provide regular reports.

Use outdated software or manual methods prone to error.

Signs You Need to Take Action Immediately

Here are the red flags every business owner should watch for. If any of these sound familiar, it’s time to reevaluate your accountant or bookkeeper:

1. You Haven’t Seen a Profit & Loss or Balance Sheet in 30+ Days

If you’re not receiving monthly reports, your books probably aren’t being kept up-to-date — a major red flag.

2. Your CPA or Bookkeeper Isn’t Proactive

They should be telling you when taxes are due, what you owe, and what’s changing. Silence is dangerous.

3. Tax Liabilities Are a Surprise

If you find out you owe thousands in payroll, income, or sales tax without warning, your financial team has failed you.

4. Reconciliations Aren’t Being Done Monthly

If your accounts aren’t reconciled monthly, your books are likely wrong, and you’ll have no idea.

5. You’re “Catching Up” Months Later

Backlog of unrecorded months? That’s not normal. Your bookkeeper is failing to deliver.

6. Financials Don’t Make Sense

If your net income, cash flow, or expense numbers feel “off,” trust your instincts. They probably are.

7. You’re Getting Letters From the IRS or State

Unexpected notices or fines are usually a sign that something was missed.

Why You Should Learn the Basics Yourself

The solution isn’t necessarily firing every professional — it’s becoming your own best protector.

Business owners should understand:

What the P&L and balance sheet are telling them.

How much do they owe in payroll, sales, and income taxes?

How to review bank reconciliations.

How to use accounting software like QuickBooks or Xero.

Even basic financial literacy can help you spot issues before they become disasters.

As M.S. says:

“You don’t have to do your own books. But you’d better know how they should be done. That’s your only shield today.”

Steps to Take Now

If this article hits too close to home, here’s what you should do immediately:

1. Get Full Access to Your Financial Software

You should have login access to QuickBooks, Xero, or whatever system is being used. Never allow someone to keep you locked out. If they are not using the online versions, they are behind on technology, costing you time and increasing your monthly fee. Run from these so-called professionals who tell you that online systems are not safe or have problems. They don’t want to spend money on state-of-the-art technology, or they don’t want to learn something new.

2. Request a Full Set of Reports Monthly

You should receive a monthly:

Profit & Loss

Balance Sheet

General Ledger

Reconciliation Summary

3. Ask About Tax Liabilities

Have your CPA or bookkeeper provide an estimated tax liability for each quarter, including income, sales, and payroll.

4. Get a Second Opinion

Have a third-party accountant review your books annually, even if just for peace of mind. This comes with risk, too.

5. Take a QuickBooks or Basic Accounting Course

Learning the basics can save you thousands of dollars. Consider offering this education to your internal staff as well. It is critical to your survival!

6. Audit the Last 12 Months

If you suspect your books are wrong or incomplete, audit the last year — it’s better to fix it now than face penalties later. Again, this assumes that the auditor does their job correctly! We have terrible stories about auditors, too.

Trust Is Earned, Not Assumed – Do Not Give Trust Too Soon!

It’s time to stop assuming that every professional has your best interests at heart. Too many small businesses are hurt not by their competition, but by the people they trusted to manage their finances.

This once-trusted profession is now filled by individuals who exploit your trust. They collect fees for work they have not performed and lie to you about the situation. But the liability will fall on you.

If this happens to you, find a lawyer to file a lawsuit for the damages they have caused you.

If you’re serious about protecting your business, you need to:

Demand transparency,

Learn the basics, and

Take control of your financial systems.

Final Thoughts

The bookkeeping and accounting world is full of good people, but also too many who are undertrained, overwhelmed, or uninterested in your success.

The best defense is education, oversight, and accountability.

If a bookkeeper or CPA has hurt you, you’re not alone — and if you haven’t yet, now’s the time to take steps to ensure you never do.

Don’t wait for a tax notice or audit to discover that the numbers you’ve trusted were wrong. Start asking questions. Get access. Learn the basics. If they attempt to delay or refuse, fire them immediately!

And remember — the only trustworthy person in your business finances… is you. If learning accounting is too overwhelming for you, get out of business before a so-called professional runs you out of business. It is not a difficult task to know; toughen up and learn the basics.

STL.News has been conducting investigative reporting and will begin immediately publishing Public Safety Warnings about firms that have victimized their clients and caused them financial harm due to negligence or fraud. We have two articles that will be published soon, one about a firm in Collinsville, IL, and another in Clayton, MO. Stay tuned!

Can a bookkeeper get sued? Of course, and it needs to happen more often than it does. CLICK to read a blog post published by Cornell Law School.

Copyright © 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.