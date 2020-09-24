Candicci’s Restaurant, Ball, MO Released Live Music and Weekend Specials

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released their weekend specials and live music schedule for this upcoming weekend, starting today, Thursday, September 24th thru September 27th.

Thursday (9-24-2020) Scott Latham & Karl “Tricky” Holmes

Friday (9-25-2020) David Terry

Saturday (9-26-2020) The Convertibles

Weekend Specials

Appetizer Special

Arancini Balls – four homemade Arancini Balls breaded and deep fried served with marinara for dipping – $9.99

Entree Specials

Rick’s Boathouse Fillet – 8 oz. Fillet in a white butter and garlic sauce topped with sea scallops on a bed of vegetable risotto – $24.99

Pescatore Ala Nancy – Linguini noodles in oil, butter, and garlic sauce with jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, muscles, clams, and calamari. A fisherman's paradise – $21.99

Drink Specials

Barrel Axe – a fruity red blend with hints of strawberry and raspberry with a tasty finish – $6 per glass or $22 bottle

Additionally, Candicci’s announced that the FREE delivery special will continue throughout October.

Candicci’s is a fine dining restaurant conveniently located at 100 Holloway Road, Ballwin, Missouri.

Candicci’s Restaurant has been serving fine Italian cuisines to the St. Louis region for almost 40 years. They have provided catering services to some of the region’s largest and most respected companies.

