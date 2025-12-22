President Trump Announces “Trump-Class” Battleship

The Dawn of the Golden Fleet: President Trump Unveils the 40,000-Ton ‘Trump-Class’ Battleship

MAR-A-LAGO, FL (STL.News) In a historic address from the gold-leafed ballroom of his Florida estate, President Donald J. Trump officially signaled the end of the “destroyer era” and the rebirth of the American capital ship. On Monday, December 22, 2025, the President unveiled the “Trump-class” battleship, a gargantuan new vessel designed to be the crown jewel of what he has dubbed the “Golden Fleet.” Flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and newly appointed Navy Secretary John Phelan, the President described a vision of naval dominance that prioritizes “raw steel and massive power” over the stealth-focused designs of the last quarter-century. The lead ship of this new class is slated to be the USS Defiant (BBG-1), a name chosen to reflect a new era of American maritime assertiveness.

“We are going into a Golden Fleet,” the President declared. “These are the biggest, fastest, and best ships in the world. For years, we’ve been building ships that look like they’re made of plastic. They’re fragile, they’re expensive, and they don’t command respect. The Trump-class is a statement. It’s 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built, and when it hits the water, the world will know that America is back.”

The Return of the Heavyweight: Specifications of the USS Defiant

The USS Defiant marks the first time the United States has commissioned a battleship since the final decommissioning of the Iowa-class in the early 1990s. However, the Trump-class is not a relic of the past; it is a platform for the weaponry of the next century.

A Citadel of Steel

President Trump emphasized a return to solid steel construction, a design choice he linked to both durability and aesthetic power. While modern destroyers often weigh in at 9,000 to 10,000 tons, the Trump-class will displace between 30,000 and 40,000 tons. This massive displacement allows the ship to carry armor plating capable of withstanding modern anti-ship cruise missiles—a feat smaller, lightweight vessels cannot match.

The Propulsion Revolution: Nuclear at its Heart

To move such a massive fortress at speeds exceeding 30 knots, the administration confirmed the ships will utilize advanced nuclear propulsion. By using a derivative of the A1B nuclear reactors currently powering the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, the Trump-class will possess:

Unlimited Global Reach: The ability to remain on station for decades without ever needing to refuel.

The ability to remain on station for decades without ever needing to refuel. Massive Electrical Output: Essential for powering the ship’s high-energy weapon systems, which would overwhelm the generators of a standard gas-turbine destroyer.

The “Nuclear Deterrent” and the Future of Naval Firepower

Perhaps the most significant strategic shift announced at Mar-a-Lago is the reintroduction of tactical nuclear weapons to the surface fleet. Secretary Hegseth confirmed that the Trump-class will be equipped with nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles (SLCM-N).

A New Strategic Layer

For decades, the U.S. has kept its tactical nuclear deterrent largely confined to submarines and bombers. By placing nuclear-capable missiles on highly visible, “indestructible” battleships, the administration intends to create a new layer of deterrence. “It’s a counter to everybody,” Trump said. “We want peace through strength. Hopefully, we never have to use them, but there will never be anything built like these.”

Railguns and Hypersonic Spears

The weaponry of the USS Defiant is designed to “strike from the edge of space.” Key systems include:

Electromagnetic Railguns: Utilizing the ship’s nuclear power plant, the railguns can fire projectiles at Mach 7, delivering kinetic energy equivalent to a missile strike at a fraction of the cost. Hypersonic Launch Cells: The ship will feature dedicated silos for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile, a weapon capable of hitting any target on a continent within minutes of launch. Directed-Energy Shields: To counter the threat of drone swarms, the Trump-class will be outfitted with 600-kilowatt high-energy lasers capable of melting incoming threats before they reach the hull.

The “Golden Fleet” Industrial Strategy: From 290 to 500 Ships

The Trump-class is the flagship of a massive industrial mobilization known as the Golden Fleet initiative. The goal is to grow the U.S. Navy from its current size of roughly 290 ships to a staggering 500 battle-force vessels.

The Frigate Pivot: Legend-Class 2.0

In a major procurement change, the President announced the cancellation of certain delayed programs in favor of mass-producing a new class of FF(X) frigates. These ships will be based on the U.S. Coast Guard’s Legend-class National Security Cutter, a proven hull design that can be built quickly and affordably.

Target Count: 73 vessels.

Role: These “agile” ships will handle escort duties and anti-smuggling operations, freeing up the Trump-class battleships for high-intensity theater deterrence.

Global Shipbuilding Alliances: The South Korean Connection

To build such a fleet on an accelerated timeline, the administration is bypassing traditional procurement bottlenecks. The centerpiece of this effort is a strategic partnership with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean.

The Philadelphia Renaissance

Following Hanwha’s acquisition of the Philly Shipyard, the company has committed to a $5 billion infrastructure overhaul. This investment—part of a larger $150 billion shipbuilding commitment by South Korea—will transform Philadelphia into the world’s most automated shipyard.

Capacity Explosion: The goal is to increase the shipyard’s output from 1 vessel per year to 20 per year within the next decade.

The goal is to increase the shipyard’s output from 1 vessel per year to within the next decade. Technology Transfer: South Korean “Smart Shipyard” technology, including robotic welding and modular block assembly, will be transferred to U.S. workers.

“Hanwha is a great company,” the President remarked. “They’re investing in our people, and we’re going to use their technology to build American ships with American steel.”

Shipyard Role in Golden Fleet Key Strategic Technology Philly Shipyard (Hanwha) Trump-class Lead Yard Robotic/Modular Assembly Huntington Ingalls (HII) FF(X) Frigate Construction Rapid Hull Prototyping Bath Iron Works (BIW) System Integration/Secondary Yard Advanced Aegis/VLS Deployment Newport News (HII) Nuclear Reactor Development A1B Naval Nuclear Plants

The AI “Combat Brain“: A New Way to Fight

The President described the Trump-class as having a “digital brain.” This refers to a highly classified AI-integrated combat system designed to solve the “drone problem.”

Autonomous Tactical Management

In a high-intensity conflict, a ship may face hundreds of incoming drones and missiles simultaneously. Human operators cannot track and engage these threats in real-time. The Trump-class AI will:

Prioritize Targets: Instantly distinguish between decoys and lethal warheads.

Instantly distinguish between decoys and lethal warheads. Automate Defense: Fire laser systems and CIWS (Close-In Weapon Systems) autonomously to provide a 360-degree shield around the vessel.

Fire laser systems and CIWS (Close-In Weapon Systems) autonomously to provide a 360-degree shield around the vessel. Command Wolf Packs: The battleship will serve as the “mothership” for a fleet of unmanned surface and undersea drones, coordinating their movements through an encrypted AI mesh network.

Economic Implications: Rebuilding the Rust Belt

Beyond defense, the Golden Fleet is an economic policy aimed at triggering a “Maritime Industrial Revolution.” By spreading contracts across Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Maine, and Virginia, the administration seeks to create hundreds of thousands of high-tech manufacturing jobs.

Secretary Phelan noted that the 500-ship goal will require a massive expansion of the workforce. To address this, the administration is launching National Shipbuilding Academies in partnership with local community colleges to train a new generation of welders, nuclear engineers, and AI specialists.

Critics, Costs, and the Path Forward

The scale of the “Golden Fleet” has already drawn intense debate in Washington. Critics point to the estimated price tag of $10 billion to $15 billion per battleship and question if such large vessels are vulnerable to modern “carrier-killer” missiles.

However, the administration’s “Peace through Strength” doctrine argues that the psychological impact of a 40,000-ton nuclear-armed battleship is a far more effective deterrent than a fleet of invisible, smaller ships. As Trump noted during his press conference, “An invisible ship is great until it gets hit. We want a ship that can take a hit and keep on fighting.”

The timeline is aggressive. The USS Defiant is expected to begin construction in 2027, with the first sea trials targeted for 2029. If successful, the Trump-class will serve as the mobile fortress of the American century, patrolling the oceans as a permanent reminder of the Golden Fleet’s reach.

As the Mar-a-Lago event concluded, the President left the stage with a final promise: “The era of American decline on the high seas is over. The Golden Fleet is coming, and it will be glorious.”

