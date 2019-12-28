Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar Released the Long Awaited New Years Eve Dinner Menu

Candicci’s Holiday Dinner Menu Perfect for a Fabulous New Years Eve Celebration

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar located in Ballwin, Missouri has released their Holiday Specials that begins today and runs through Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Candicci’s is known for their holiday buffets and specials. Their latest accomplishment is the new Christmas Eve Buffet, which was a huge success.

Candicci’s has been in business for almost 40 years and owner, Bob Candice, has learned the value of customer satisfaction. Candice and his staff constantly work on improving the quality of their authentic Italian cuisines, service and atmosphere. Candicci’s is rated by Google 4.1 star and Facebook rates them 4.3 star.

We strongly recommend that you make New Years Eve reservations early.

They are excited to announce the following Holiday Specials, again, beginning tonight and running through the end of the year. The specials are as follows:

Medallions with Lobster Tail – Beef tenderloin medallions served over a bed of parmesan risotto, topped with a lobster tail – $28.95

Langusto Supremo with Lobster Tail – Fettuccini noodles in our house special lobster cream sauce, tossed with bay scallops, clams, green peppers and a touch of roasted garlic pesto, topped with a lobster tail – $24.95

Salmon Special – Grilled salmon topped with two fresh sea scallops, served with a creamy bistro sauce and sautéed vegetables – $22.95

Strip Special – 10 oz. strip served wit bleu cheese butter and sautéed vegetables – $22.95

Juan's Scallops – Pan seared fresh sea scallops on a bed of brussel sprouts, bacon, potatoes, red peppers and a white lemon butter sauce, topped with sliced almonds – $21.95

Drink Specials are as follows:

Peppermint Martini – $9.00 per glass

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon – $7.00 per glass – $26.00 per bottle

Sledgehammer Forged Red Blend – $8.00 per glass – $30.00 per bottle

Location:

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: (636) 220-8989