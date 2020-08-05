Bow Man Michael Briand Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – Michael Briand, 29, of Bow, pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 27, 2019, at about 4:15 pm, a cooperating individual told Nashua Police Detectives that Michael Briand and an accomplice were selling fentanyl in Nashua. At the direction of detectives, the cooperator arranged to buy a quantity of fentanyl from Briand and his accomplice. The deal took place in the bathroom of a fast food restaurant in Nashua and Briand took custody of the money in the transaction. Following the sale, detectives arrested Briand and others involved in the transaction.

Briand is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19, 2020.

“Fentanyl traffickers seek to earn profits by selling a deadly substance that undermines the health and safety of our citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Fentanyl users invite disaster into their lives. Through Operation SOS, we are working closely with the Nashua Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners to stop the sale of dangerous illegal drugs in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

