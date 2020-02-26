Alabama man Gevorg Kevliyan sentenced for stealing 900 laptops worth nearly $250,000 from tractor-trailer

(STL.News) – Gevorg Kevliyan has been sentenced for stealing 900 ACER Chromebook laptops from a tractor-trailer.

“The defendant’s cargo theft highlights how much these crimes financially impact local economies,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “These crimes also affect potential customers who buy these products, as well as employees and communities where these companies operate.”

“This conviction demonstrates the great work of law enforcement at all levels to investigate and prosecute major cargo theft affecting Georgia and our surrounding states. The GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners to address these types of crimes,” said Vic Reynolds, Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: On June 21, 2017, Acer Incorporated contracted with a trucking company to deliver 15 pallets of 900 Acer Chromebook laptops valued at $245,000 from a packaging facility in California to a Costco distribution center in College Park, Georgia. Due to problems with the purchase order paperwork, Costco rejected the shipment once it arrived. Gevorg Kevliyan was then hired to drive the tractor-trailer containing the laptops back to California. Once Kevilyan took control of the truck, however, he reported it to be empty. He later claimed to have traveled to Chicago, Illinois, to pick up another load of cargo before returning to California.

Contrary to Kevilyan’s statement, GBI agents obtained records from a weigh-station in Ringgold, Georgia, where Kevliyan stopped on his way to Chicago. The records indicated that Kevliyan’s truck weighed several thousand pounds more than would be expected for an empty tractor-trailer, consistent with a load of 900 laptops.

GBI agents traveled to Chicago, where they used GPS information from the truck to locate surveillance footage from a Chicago warehouse. The video showed a tractor trailer matching Kevliyan’s arriving on the evening of July 5, 2017. Approximately 15 pallets were then unloaded by the on-site janitor and several other unknown men. The pallets matched the appearance of the Acer laptops. When later located and interviewed, the janitor described being contacted by the owner of a nearby business to unload the truck for $250. On July 18, 2017, he later loaded the same pallets onto another truck with a different driver for an additional $250.

Agents also obtained gambling records from the Virgin River Hotel and Casino in Mesquite, Nevada, which showed that Kevliyan gambled with over $11,000 in cash after arriving at the casino from Chicago.

Gevorg Kevliyan, 51, of Decatur, Alabama, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $245,000.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Major Theft Unit investigated this case, with assistance from the Chicago Police Department, the National Information Crime Bureau (NICB), CargoNet.com, and the Southeast Transportation Security Coalition (SETSC).

The Major Theft Unit is responsible for investigating instances of cargo theft throughout the State of Georgia and is a collaboration between the GBI and the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE