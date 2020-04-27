AbbVie Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Exchange Offers for Allergan Notes

NORTH CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) (“AbbVie”) announced today the extension of the expiration date of the offers to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer” and, collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes of certain series issued by Allergan Finance, LLC (“Allergan Finance”), Allergan, Inc. (“Allergan Inc”), Allergan Sales, LLC (“Allergan Sales”) and Allergan Funding SCS (“Allergan Funding” and, together with Allergan Finance, Allergan Inc and Allergan Sales, “Allergan”) (the “Allergan Notes”) for new notes to be issued by AbbVie (the “AbbVie Notes”) and the related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) being made by AbbVie on behalf of Allergan to adopt certain amendments to each of the indentures (each, an “Allergan Indenture”) governing the Allergan Notes. AbbVie hereby extends such expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 1, 2020 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 8, 2020 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).

On the early participation date of November 7, 2019, requisite consents were received and supplemental indentures were executed eliminating substantially all of the covenants, restrictive provisions, events of default and any guarantees of the related Allergan Notes in each Allergan Indenture. Such supplemental indentures will become operative only upon settlement of the Exchange Offers.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were commenced in connection with AbbVie’s previously announced proposed acquisition of Allergan plc (the “Acquisition”) and are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated October 25, 2019, and the related letter of transmittal, each as amended by the press releases dated November 18, 2019, December 20, 2019, January 27, 2020, February 24, 2020, March 9, 2020, March 23, 2020, April 6, 2020 and April 20, 2020 and as amended hereby (collectively, the “Offering Documents”), and are conditioned upon the closing of the Acquisition, which condition may not be waived by AbbVie, and certain other conditions that may be waived by AbbVie.

The settlement date for the Exchange Offers is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date and the Expiration Date of each of the Exchange Offers is expected to be extended to occur on or about the closing date of the Acquisition. As a result, the Expiration Date may be further extended one or more times. AbbVie currently anticipates providing notice of any such extension in advance of the Expiration Date.

Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations remain unchanged.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 24, 2020, the principal amounts of Allergan Notes set forth in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn:

