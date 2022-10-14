Who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer? Kwasi Kwarteng hits record low after mini-budget mayhem

The Ipsos survey for the Standard showed 65 per cent of adults in Britain are dissatisfied with him, and just 12 per cent satisfied, giving him a net rating of -53 just over a month into the job.

No other chancellor has had a worse rating, even when Denis Healey was at the Treasury helm in 1976, the year the government had to beg the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

This comes as the Chancellor returns from the US, for crisis talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid the fallout of his mini-budget.

After making a U-turn in ditching his plan to axe the 45p top rate of income tax, it has been speculated that Kwarteng may raise corporation tax from 19p.

So who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, and what does he do?

Who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer?

Prime Minister Liz Truss made Kwasi Kwarteng Chancellor of the Exchequer when she was elected leader of the Conservative Party. He has held the role since September 6, 2022.

Kwarteng was previously Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy and, before that, was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Additionally, Kwarteng has worked as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the leader of the House of Lords, and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The Chancellor was elected the Conservative MP for Spelthorne in 2010, and previously held positions on the Transport Select Committee, the Work and Pensions Select Committee, and the Public Accounts Committee.

Before becoming an MP, Kwarteng worked as an analyst in financial services, after studying at Cambridge University and Harvard University, earning a PhD in economic history at the former.

What does the Chancellor of the Exchequer do?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is the Government’s chief financial minister.

They are responsible for raising revenue through taxes or borrowing, as well as controlling public spending.

The chancellor’s responsibilities include presenting the annual Budget, setting inflation targets, ministerial arrangements, and overall responsibility for the Treasury’s response to COVID-19.

Before Kwasi Kwarteng took on the role, Nadhim Zahawi was Chancellor of the Exchequer between July 5, 2022 and September 6, 2022.

Rishi Sunak held the title from 2020 until 2022, taking over from Sajid Javid, who was chancellor from 2019 until 2020.

Philip Hammond, George Osbourne, Alistair Darling, and Gordon Brown have all also been Chancellor of the Exchequer.