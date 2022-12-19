What lays the foundation of an economic bubble?

The recent remarks by Jeremy Grantham, one of the most successful and best-known investment advisers ever, have sparked the chorus of ‘a bubble’ in asset prices.

In fact, he has gone a step further to believe that a super bubble is ready to burst in the US stock, bond, and real estate market.

Before moving ahead, let’s understand what a bubble is! A bubble is a term used by market experts in a situation, where an asset’s price rises rapidly but its intrinsic value remains significantly lower.

Eventually, when an overvalued asset experiences a sudden fall in price, the bubble bursts!

Now, let me ask you a simple question, if you are going out for dinner with your better half and you know that she likes tulips, how much would you pay for a bouquet of tulips? A few dollars? A hundred dollars? How about a million dollars? Probably not!

Now, my second question is, how much would you pay for a house or for a stock, which is in the limelight on D-Street, as it is likely to witness exponential growth in revenues due to some interesting development?

At different points in time, tulips, real estate, and stock have been sold for much more than they were worth. In each instance, the prices increased and then abruptly plummeted. In simpler terms, this is referred to as a bubble.

So, now, the next million-dollar question in your mind would be what lays the foundation for an economic bubble?

The history of economic bubbles began with the introduction of paper money. This is because the gold standard did not allow an unlimited increase in the supply of currency in circulation.

Under the gold standard, the intrinsic value of a currency is used to fluctuate in tandem with its face value, causing most economies to operate with almost negligible inflation.

Later, the advent of paper money and the development of the banking system created a situation, where too much money was used to chase a few commodities.

This, combined with the leverage and deceitful lending practices, laid the foundation of a bubble.

To make it simpler to understand, let us know what happened between 2001 and 2006. Home prices in the US diverged from their fundamental price, in what economists call ‘a bubble’.

In the early 2000s, low-interest rates and excess liquidity encouraged more people to buy homes. As a result, demand for houses skyrocketed and prices also rose.

This creates a recency bias among investors and they assumed that it would continue to rise forever. So, they liquidated their beanie baby portfolios and bought houses in anticipation of creating wealth for seven generations. This is called speculation.

More buyers are pulled into the market and prices rise faster and faster. In fact, average home prices in the US doubled between 2000 and 2006, and nearly tripled in cities like Los Angeles & Las Vegas.

New stories about rising real estate prices, along with easy credit, convinced even more people that buying a home was a one-way ticket to riches.

The problem with a bubble is that depending on an ever-increasing supply of buyers, each person is betting that they’ll be able to sell at a higher price to the next person.

However, eventually, you run out of buyers and since, there are no buyers available and you bought it on leverage or a loan, in that case, to repay the loan, you have no other option but to sell at whatever price the buyer is available. This selling pressure results in asset prices plummeting and this is when a bubble bursts.

So, to sum up, liquidity and leverage are the major components along with FOMO i.e., the fear of missing out, which are the root causes of a bubble.

Also, it’s worth noting that the country where an economic bubble occurs will be at the cusp of an economic breakthrough i.e. on the way to becoming a ‘new’ superpower!

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

