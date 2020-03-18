Watch Maryland Governor Hogan on Morning Joe: “I Just Want to Focus On What We Can Get Done Today”

(STL.News) – This morning, Governor Hogan joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the latest updates in Maryland’s ongoing response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, Governor Hogan announced new measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Maryland, including postponing the April 28 primary election.

Excerpts

“I’m not here to finger point about who didn’t do what yesterday. I just want to focus on what we can get done today, and that’s really what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to put aside all this Republican-Democrat, ‘the White House this, the Congress that,’ and the governors— every one of us, we’re all Americans. We’ve got to put aside that stuff and just get this job done, because we frankly don’t have time to wait.”

“I don’t think there’s any state in America that has enough tests. We’re all working as hard as we can to change that situation. It’s really going to take both the federal government and all of the states to be acting along with the private sector…It’s going to take every one of us working together.”

—

“We took major steps for social distancing, closing all the bars and the restaurants and nightclubs and every other facility out there. That’s really absolutely necessary. It’s inconvenient and it’s scary and it’s disrupting people’s lives. But it’s absolutely critical to save hundreds of thousands of lives. We understand fully that in addition to that immediate need of saving people’s lives and protecting the health and welfare of everybody in our state, it’s gonna cause tremendous economic harm. We’re trying to address those issues as well… We have to do both at the same time. We’re looking at first, saving people’s lives; second, how are we going to deal with the fallout economically.”

