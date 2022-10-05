Walmart is tipped by Erste Group to continue streak of outperformance

Erste Group upgraded Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to a Buy rating from Hold ahead of the Q3 earnings season.

The Austrian firm said Walmart (WMT) is showing low but stable sales growth, which stands out in the consumer sector.

“It is likely that the moderate growth trend will continue in the coming years. The operating margin should also increase slightly next year. This should be viewed positively. We expect the outperformance of the stock vs. the sector index to continue.”

Walmart (WMT) has been a big relative outperformer this year in comparison to the broad market with a drop of just 7.5%.