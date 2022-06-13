US State Department – Sara Minkara’s Travel to New York

Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara’s Travel to New York City

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara will visit New York from June 13-17, where she will lead the U.S. Observer Delegation to the 15th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP15). The delegation includes members from the Department of State, the U.S. Mission to the UN (USUN), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The theme of this year’s meeting is “Building disability-inclusive and participatory societies in the COVID context and beyond.”

During her visit, Special Advisor Minkara will host a virtual event entitled “Disability Inclusive Democracy: Building Participatory Societies” on June 13 at 1:15 pm – 2:30 pm EDT.

Organized by the U.S. Department of State, USAID, USUN, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, this event will be an interactive dialogue that identifies challenges, best practices, and resources that promote equitable, inclusive, and accessible democratic principles and practices for more than one billion persons with disabilities globally.

Special Advisor Minkara will also meet with other government and civil society leaders, attend side events, and co-chair the Global Action on Disability (GLAD) Network meeting on Friday, June 17.