Global Markets Weekly Summary – June 28, 2025

Global Markets Weekly Summary: Overseas Indices Mixed Amid Central Bank Signals and Economic Caution

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Global Markets – Overseas financial markets delivered a mixed performance this past week as global investors reacted to a range of economic indicators, central bank commentary, and persistent geopolitical tensions. While Asian markets struggled under the weight of sluggish data and a cautious outlook from China, European indices showed resilience as inflation trends improved and confidence in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate path grew. Meanwhile, oil-exporting economies in the Middle East experienced a boost from rising crude oil prices, while emerging markets continued to battle currency volatility and concerns about capital flight.

Global Markets – Asia-Pacific Markets: Downbeat Sentiment Continues

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell slightly by 0.6% for the week after an early rally faded. Traders cited profit-taking and the Bank of Japan’s ongoing bond yield control policy as key headwinds. Despite continued weakness in the yen, exporters showed signs of fatigue amid reduced global demand.

China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.9%, its worst weekly performance in over a month. Data released midweek showed declining industrial profits and weaker-than-expected growth in retail sales. Confidence in the Chinese government’s ability to stimulate the economy remains low, with skepticism surrounding new lending facilities for local governments and state-owned enterprises.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also fell by 2.2%, hurt by capital outflows and concerns over weakening real estate and tech sectors. Alibaba and Tencent both posted weekly losses exceeding 3%, dragged down by regulatory pressures and global tech fatigue.

Australia’s ASX 200 was marginally higher, gaining 0.4%, supported by commodity-linked stocks and renewed interest in gold miners as investors sought inflation hedges. However, hawkish signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continue to temper enthusiasm.

Europe: Rate Relief Sparks Renewed Optimism

Germany’s DAX rose 1.3%, reversing two weeks of declines as inflation data showed a sharper-than-expected drop in consumer prices. The ECB’s dovish tone earlier this month has strengthened investor hopes that rate cuts could arrive before the end of Q3.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.9%, buoyed by strong corporate earnings from LVMH and Airbus. However, political uncertainty related to France’s upcoming parliamentary elections remains a wild card that could trigger short-term volatility.

The UK’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.5% despite a stronger British pound, which capped gains in multinational stocks. UK GDP data showed modest growth, helping offset concerns about sticky services inflation. Investors are also pricing in a possible Bank of England rate cut by early fall if wage growth continues to moderate.

Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 1.8%, with banking stocks leading the charge amid narrowing spreads on Italian sovereign debt and growing optimism around fiscal reforms. UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo posted gains of over 2.5% for the week.

Global Markets – Middle East: Oil Rally Drives Market Momentum

Crude oil prices rose over 3% this week, helping push markets in oil-producing regions higher.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul Index gained 1.4%, supported by strength in energy and petrochemical stocks. Aramco shares climbed on the back of rising Brent crude prices, which approached $87 per barrel midweek before closing just under $85.

UAE’s DFMGI (Dubai) rose 0.7%, as real estate and tourism stocks continued to benefit from strong inflows and economic diversification strategies. Foreign direct investment in the region remains strong, offsetting global capital tightening pressures.

Global Markets – Emerging Markets: Currency Pressure and Inflation Headwinds

Emerging market indices were mostly flat to lower this week. India’s Nifty 50 declined 0.3% as traders booked profits following a strong performance earlier in the month. The Reserve Bank of India maintained its neutral stance, though markets are on edge ahead of July’s inflation print.

Brazil’s Bovespa shed 0.9%, hurt by a weaker Brazilian real and political noise surrounding proposed tax reforms. Meanwhile, South Africa’s JSE All Share Index remained virtually unchanged, although mining stocks underperformed due to weaker demand for industrial metals from China.

Currency fluctuations remain a challenge for EM investors, with the U.S. dollar index (DXY) staying relatively strong despite retreating from recent highs. Central banks in countries like Turkey and Argentina continue to intervene heavily in FX markets to defend their currencies.

Key Technical Indicators Across Global Markets

RSI (Relative Strength Index): Major indices in Europe and Japan are hovering near neutral RSI levels (45–55), suggesting potential consolidation or slight upside in the near term.

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Most Asian markets exhibit negative MACD crossovers, indicating continued bearish momentum.

50-day vs. 200-day Moving Averages: The Nikkei remains above its 200-day MA, signaling long-term strength despite this week’s decline. Shanghai Composite remains below both 50- and 200-day MAs, confirming bearish sentiment.

Volatility Index (VIX equivalents): European volatility (VSTOXX) dropped below 14, while Asia’s benchmark volatility index rose slightly, reflecting a divergence in risk sentiment between the two markets.

Global Markets – Outlook for Next Week

Global investors will be watching the following:

PMI data from China, the Eurozone, and the UK

OPEC+ production updates and global oil inventories

U.S. labor data’s impact on EM capital flows

Central bank minutes from the ECB and BOJ

While global equity markets remain sensitive to inflation dynamics and central bank rhetoric, technical indicators suggest a fragile rebound may be forming in developed markets. In contrast, emerging markets could remain under pressure unless currency stabilization measures prove effective.

STL.News will continue to monitor the global financial landscape and provide updates as key economic data and central bank decisions shape the path forward.

Copyright © 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.