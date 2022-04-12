US State Department on Lao New Year 2022

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I convey my best wishes to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on the occasion of the Lao New Year.

As our Comprehensive Partnership with Laos continues to grow, we look forward to strengthening our relationship based on mutual respect, common interests, and a shared desire to build a stronger foundation for the future of our countries. As we advance our shared global and Indo-Pacific priorities together, we are committed to bolstering people-to-people ties and promoting our cooperative efforts on public health, regional security, and expanded trade and investment.

We wish all in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic a happy and healthy New Year.