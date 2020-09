Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach will travel to Taiwan to attend the memorial service for former President Lee Teng-hui on September 19, 2020. The United States honors President Lee’s legacy by continuing our strong bonds with Taiwan and its vibrant democracy through shared political and economic values.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE