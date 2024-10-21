Artco-Bell Corp to Pay $257K in Penalties

Business

Smith
Smith
A Department of Labor investigation of a worker’s serious injuries found that Artco-Bell Corp., a Texas furniture manufacturer, failed to install required machine guards.

Artco-Bell Corp. is cited for 24 serious safety and health violations and faces $257K in penalties.

TEMPLE, TX (STL.News) Federal workplace safety investigators have determined that a Temple manufacturer and designer of school furnishings could have prevented an employee’s severe and permanent hand and arm injuries by installing required machine guards.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration learned that in April 2024, while using a garden hose to clean machine rollers at Artco-Bell Corp., the hose became caught in the rollers, pulling the worker’s arm into the machine and leading to the worker injury.

In addition to failing to ensure the use of machine guards, OSHA inspectors found the company exposed workers to respirable crystalline silica hazards.  The agency issued citations for 24 serious safety and health violations and assessed $257,183 in proposed penalties.

“An employee suffered painful injuries because Artco-Bell Corp. failed to comply with federal requirements for machine guards,” explained OSHA Area Director Monica Camacho in Austin, Texas.  “Employers are responsible for ensuring their workers are trained to recognize and address workplace hazards and that safety information is communicated in languages their employees understand.”

Since 1965, Artco-Bell Corp. has designed and manufactured furniture for schools and other educational settings.  The company employs more than 250 people.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News
