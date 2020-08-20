US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today on the margins of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and the Prime Minister al-Kadhimi reviewed the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA). The Secretary encouraged the Prime Minister and the Iraqi government to continue efforts to address the demands of the Iraqi people for a more equitable and just nation, and he expressed support for proposed early elections next year, as well as the urgent need for a budget agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government. Secretary Pompeo pledged to continue to work with Prime Minister al-Kadhimi on ways to address the enormous economic challenges facing Iraq in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in oil prices, on the need for Iraq to enact fundamental economic reforms, and on enhancing U.S.-Iraq commercial ties to the benefit of both countries. The parties also discussed avenues through which the United States could best continue to provide long-term support to Iraq’s security forces and civilian security institutions, including Iraqi-led efforts on internal security sector reforms.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE