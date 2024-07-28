Human Smuggling Organization – 19 Charged

Nineteen Alleged Members of Human Smuggling Organization Charged for Illegally Bringing Migrants into United States

(STL.News) Human Smuggling – Nineteen alleged members of a human smuggling organization were charged with coordinating the smuggling of dozens of unauthorized migrants into the United States from Mexico, mostly aboard personal watercraft via the Pacific Ocean. Nine of the 19 are in custody. A grand jury returned an indictment against 14 members of the organization, and a complaint was filed against an additional five.

“The Justice Department is committed to dismantling transnational human smuggling operations that prey on migrants and threaten our national security,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “Nefarious organizations like the one charged in this case can expect to answer for their alleged crimes in American courtrooms.”

The nine defendants who were arrested for human smuggling at ports of entry or elsewhere in San Diego during a multi-agency enforcement effort last week; the remaining defendants are fugitives. Federal agents served court-authorized search warrants at suspected stash houses in San Diego and Los Angeles. Among other things, agents seized over $100,000 in U.S. currency and two boxes of ammunition during the enforcement operations. Agents previously seized more than $120,000 during the investigation.

According to the indictment and complaint, the defendants participated in a long-running conspiracy to illegally bring people from Mexico into the United States by land and sea. The organization arranged for transport from Mexico by personal watercraft to coastal areas such as Sunset Cliffs, Bird Rock in La Jolla, and Imperial Beach, California, often at night and in dangerous conditions. Smugglers favor personal watercraft for their speed and ability to approach shore quickly, allowing rapid drop-offs and evasion of authorities.

The charging documents allege the defendants were also responsible for transporting the migrants further within the United States, whether driving themselves or coordinating with other drivers, including to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, California, and Las Vegas. The organization allegedly charged between approximately $7,000 and $16,000 per smuggled person and transported tens of thousands of dollars in profits from San Diego to Mexico.

“Human smuggling cases are a top priority because lives are at stake,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath for the Southern District of California. “Whether racing a jet ski up the coast without lifejackets or hauling a tractor-trailer packed with people, smugglers expose vulnerable migrants to extreme danger and prioritize profit over human life.”

Every aspect of human smuggling—whether by land, sea, or aircraft—puts lives at risk.”

“Every aspect of human smuggling – whether it be by land, sea, or aircraft – puts lives at risk,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Davis of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Diego. “HSI and our partner agencies are committed to curbing this illegal activity that’s solely designed to enrich greedy smugglers’ financial pockets.”

“This indictment serves as notice to those transnational criminal organizations operating along our coastal border that it is only a matter of time before they are brought to justice,” said San Diego Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Our focus continues to be on protecting our nation, and we will leverage all available resources to hold these criminals accountable for their actions.”

Human smuggling defendants Edgar Jiminez Macias, 33; Alex Ceja Guzman, 30, also known as Alejandro and Gordo; and Tobias Julian Burgara Gonzalez, 32, all of Tijuana, Mexico, and Junior Zavala Ramirez, 34, also known as JR, of Tecate, Mexico, are currently in custody. They are charged with conspiracy to bring in aliens for financial gain and bringing in aliens for financial gain and aiding and abetting. If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Additional defendants Ivan Pulido Jauregui, 49; Manuel Gonzalez Lopez, 26, also known as Tortillero; Jesus Misael Molina Flores, 20; Alexis Adrian Villela Inda, 29; and Mateo Adrian Alduenda Gutierrez, 26, all of Nayarit, Mexico, are also in custody and are charged with conspiracy to bring in aliens for financial gain. If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

The names of the remaining defendants have not been publicly released.

The HSI San Diego Marine Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Fawcett (who is detailed to Joint Task Force Alpha, a partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and the Department of Homeland Security), Peter Horn, and Lawrence Casper for the Southern District of California are prosecuting the case.

The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

These actions are also the result of coordinated efforts of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA). Attorney General Merrick B. Garland established JTFA in June 2021 to marshal the investigative and prosecutorial resources of the Justice Department, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to combat the rise in prolific and dangerous human smuggling and trafficking groups operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. JTFA comprises detailees from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices along the southwest border, including the Southern District of California, District of Arizona, District of New Mexico, and Western and Southern Districts of Texas. Dedicated support is provided by numerous components of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, led by the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, and supported by the Office of Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training; Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section; Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; Office of Enforcement Operations; Office of International Affairs; and Violent Crime and Racketeering Section. JTFA also relies on substantial law enforcement investment from DHS, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and other partners. To date, JTFA’s work has resulted in more than 310 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of human smuggling; more than 250 U.S. convictions; more than 185 significant jail sentences imposed; and forfeitures of substantial assets.

An indictment or complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: DOJ