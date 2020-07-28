US Department of State: Peru’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Peru as you celebrate your Independence Day.

Our strong partnership is rooted in a long history of shared values of democracy, economic cooperation, and security promotion. We welcome Peru’s leadership in supporting a peaceful return to democracy in Venezuela and your offering of a safe haven to the Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Peru. We also thank Peru for its vital cooperation in responding to the shared challenge of COVID-19 and for helping to repatriate thousands of U.S. citizens. The United States and Peru will continue to work together to further our mutual goals of promoting economic prosperity, combating illicit transnational crime, defending human rights, and advancing security cooperation.

The United States wishes the people of Peru a happy Independence Day.

