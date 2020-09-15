US Department of State: Nicaragua’s Independence Day 

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Nicaragua as you celebrate your 199th Independence Day.

The Nicaraguan people have endured a difficult year. We support their desire to restore democracy through free and fair elections, even as Daniel Ortega’s callous, repressive government continues to commit human rights abuses and block meaningful reforms.

The United States is certain the will of the Nicaraguan people will prevail and applauds their resilience and abiding faith in their nation on this Independence Day.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE