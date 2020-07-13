US Department of State News: Sao Tome and Principe National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to the people of Sao Tome and Principe as you celebrate your independence on July 12. The United States looks forward to maintaining our long-standing security partnership in the Gulf of Guinea and working with you to find new opportunities to expand our bilateral relationship.

I offer best wishes from the American people for a peaceful and healthy national day.