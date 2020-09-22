US Department of State: Mali National Day Message

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Mali on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

On this day, we reflect on the aspirations of all Malians for a better future. The United States continues to support the people of Mali in your pursuit of security, stability, and prosperity. We are committed to working with Malian stakeholders and regional and international partners to ensure all parties reject violence and that Mali achieves the democratic, constitutional rule and good governance its citizens yearn for.

