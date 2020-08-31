US Department of State: Kyrgyz Republic Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic as you celebrate the 29th anniversary of your independence.

The United States values the Kyrgyz Republic as a partner in advancing our mutual goals in the region. Since your independence, we have supported the Kyrgyz Republic’s efforts to develop its economy and build a dynamic civil society with over two billion dollars in assistance. Our support has continued during the current global pandemic, with the United States providing over four million dollars in COVID-19 specific assistance. We remain firmly committed to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The United States looks forward to deepening our cooperation over the coming year. I congratulate the people of the Kyrgyz Republic as you celebrate your nation’s independence.

