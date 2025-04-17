Instagram Algorithm: How to Reset It!

(STL.News) The Instagram algorithm is like an overenthusiastic DJ; sometimes, it nails your vibe, and other times, it keeps playing tracks you’d never request. If your feed feels off or your engagement has tanked, it’s time for a reset.

I’ve worked with countless social media users, from casual scrollers to full-time creators, and one thing is clear: you can control what Instagram shows you. It’s just a matter of teaching the algorithm what you actually want.

Here’s how to do it without overcomplicating things.

Your Instagram Feed Is a Mess

Instagram is always watching. Every like, comment, and share teaches it what you enjoy. But sometimes, a few wrong interactions can send your feed spiraling into chaos.

Ever watched a couple of random dog videos and suddenly found your entire explore page flooded with pet content? Yeah, Instagram thinks that’s your new obsession.

A few telltale signs that your algorithm needs a reset:

Your feed feels completely irrelevant

You keep seeing posts from accounts you don’t interact with

Your own content isn’t reaching the right audience anymore

One of my students, a fitness coach, once complained that their explore page was full of home decor posts. It turns out they had gone down a rabbit hole of interior design reels one night. The fix? Teaching Instagram what they actually wanted to see.

How to Hit Refresh on Instagram’s Algorithm

The quickest way to reset your feed is by actively engaging with the content you do want. Like, comment on, and save posts that align with your actual interests.

For example, if you want Instagram to show you more social media tips, start interacting with those types of posts. Studies show that engagement metrics have a huge impact on what you see.

Unfollow, Mute, and Say “No Thanks”

Instagram won’t stop showing you irrelevant content unless you tell it to.

Unfollow accounts that don’t match your current interests

Mute people you don’t want dominating your feed

Use the “Not Interested” button (tap the three dots on a post) to tell Instagram what to stop showing you

A friend of mine kept complaining about seeing nothing but cooking videos, even though they never searched for recipes. Turns out, they had casually liked a few food posts out of boredom. Once they started marking those as “Not Interested” and engaging with their real interests, the algorithm got the hint.

Wipe the Slate Clean

Ever searched for something random just once, and now it’s haunting your explore page? Instagram tracks everything, and a simple search can mess up your recommendations.

Here’s how to clear it:

Go to your profile and tap the menu (three lines)

Select Your Activity

Choose Recent Searches and delete everything

This stops Instagram from suggesting content based on past searches that no longer interest you.

Post Like You Mean It

Here’s something most people don’t realize: your own posting habits influence what you see. If you’ve been inactive, Instagram assumes you don’t care about engagement and starts showing you random content.

One easy fix? Start posting again. And if you're struggling to get traction, consider boosting your presence to speed things up.

Break the Algorithm’s Pattern

Instagram loves users who engage with different types of content. If you only scroll through posts but never watch Reels, your recommendations get stuck in a loop.

To shake things up:

Watch and interact with Stories

Engage with Reels (even if you don’t post them)

Try carousel posts (Instagram favors these in rankings)

I once worked with someone who only posted single images, and their engagement was suffering. As soon as they introduced more Reels and carousels, their algorithm reset faster than expected.

Keep the Algorithm Working for You (Not Against You)

Resetting your algorithm isn’t a one-time thing; you have to train Instagram consistently to keep your feed relevant.

Keep interacting with content you actually want to see

Avoid liking random posts just because they pop up

Post regularly and engage with your audience

Many creators use structured strategies to grow, and if you’re serious about making Instagram work for you, following a smart growth plan is key.

Take Back Control of Your Feed

Instagram’s algorithm isn’t some untouchable force, it’s just a system that follows your lead. If your feed has gone rogue, you have the power to fix it.

I’ve seen creators, brands, and everyday users transform their Instagram experience just by making a few intentional changes. It’s all about training Instagram to work for you, not against you.

Now, go take back control of your feed—one like, comment, and “Not Interested” click at a time.

FAQs

Why does Instagram still show irrelevant content after I unfollow accounts

Instagram tracks follows, considers likes, comments, and watch time. Clear your search history and engage with relevant content to fix this.

Can I reset the Instagram algorithm instantly?

No single reset button exists, but actively engaging with preferred content and marking unwanted posts as “Not Interested” can show results within days.

What’s the biggest mistake when trying to fix the Instagram feed?

Passive scrolling. If you don’t interact with the content you want, Instagram won’t know what to prioritize.