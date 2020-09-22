US Department of State: James DeHart Travels to Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, & Greenland

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

From September 22 through October 12, U.S. Coordinator for the Arctic Region James P. DeHart will travel to Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; and, Nuuk, Sisimiut, and Ilulissat, Greenland. Coordinator DeHart will engage in consultations with Arctic partners to further develop our balanced approach in the region and advance U.S. interests in the areas of security, economic growth, environmental stewardship, energy, and support for indigenous communities.

Coordinator DeHart’s discussions will focus on strengthening transparency, good governance, and ensuring a rules-based order in the region through Arctic Council engagement and shared efforts toward a secure, stable, and prosperous Arctic, free from conflict.

