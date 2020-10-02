US Department of State: Francis R. Fannon Travels to Southern Europe

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Francis R. Fannon traveled to Southern Europe from September 28 to October 2, and visited Greece, Bulgaria, and North Macedonia. The Assistant Secretary engaged with government, business, and civil society to discuss equitable regulatory environments in hydrocarbon production and sustainable energy minerals development.

In Greece, Assistant Secretary Fannon participated in an energy sector business roundtable and supported the Department’s work on regional energy cooperation, diversification of energy sources, as well as partnership opportunities with U.S. energy companies for European energy projects. U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) support for mutually beneficial U.S.-European projects in energy infrastructure development was outlined as a key tool to enhance energy security for the region.

