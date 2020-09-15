US Department of State: El Salvador Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend greetings to the people of El Salvador as you celebrate the 199th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and El Salvador share a strong commitment to democracy, rule of law, and economic prosperity. Even as El Salvador confronts the effects of COVID-19, we remain committed to fighting this challenge with you, and look forward to El Salvador emerging stronger and more prosperous than ever.

On the anniversary of your independence, the United States wishes the Salvadoran people health and prosperity in the year ahead.

