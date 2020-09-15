US Department of State: Costa Rica’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend congratulations to the citizens of Costa Rica as you celebrate the 199th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

Costa Rica is an important regional partner of the United States as we work toward a more safe and secure hemisphere. Our partnership, which has its roots in our shared democratic values, is the source of wide-ranging cooperation in security and prosperity. As I noted in my visit to Costa Rica earlier this year, we commend Costa Rica for its leadership in the region and its commitment to the fight against transnational crime and drug trafficking, which has led to record-breaking drug seizures year after year.

The United States wishes the people of Costa Rica a safe and happy Independence Day.

