US Department of State: Biegun Hosts UN General Assembly Side Event

Deputy Secretary Biegun Hosts UN General Assembly Side Event, “A Dialogue with the World’s Top Ten Donors on Global Humanitarian Needs”

Today, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun hosted a virtual dialogue about global humanitarian needs with the world’s top ten donors of humanitarian assistance and leaders of UN agencies on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly High Level Week. In his remarks, Deputy Secretary Biegun recognized the good achieved by the strong ties between the United States and its valuable partners, and underscored the deeply-seated commitment of Americans to help the world’s most vulnerable people.

Panelists explored the ways in which civil society, private sector partners, and donors must work together to address the unprecedented needs in the world today – historic levels of forced displacement and food insecurity. Deputy Secretary Biegun highlighted the need for continued and expanded partnership in humanitarian crisis response, including from countries who claim the mantle of global leadership but do not show up when it counts. U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa also underscored donors’ collective responsibility to address increasing humanitarian needs and ensure that human life and dignity are protected. The event emphasized that reform efforts must continue to ensure humanitarian assistance is effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable. Finally, Deputy Secretary Biegun reinforced U.S. leadership as the world’s most generous donor with an announcement of more than $720 million to fund the international crisis response in Syria, and Acting USAID Administrator Barsa announced nearly $108 million for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

