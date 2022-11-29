Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska addresses UK parliament



Ms Zelenska received a standing ovation as she arrived to give the speech in a parliamentary committee room on Tuesday afternoon.Former prime minister Boris Johnson was among those to attend the address, which saw Ms Zelenska welcomed by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with the Union and Ukrainian flags hung at the top of the room.MPs and peers had gathered early to await the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife, who on Monday was in Downing Street as part of a visit to London.Sir Keir Starmer and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey were among those in attendance, as well as Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and a host of MPs from across all parties.