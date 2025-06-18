(STL.News) A new push out of Trenton could bring slot machines and table games to two racetracks in northern and central New Jersey. If passed, the constitutional amendment would let Monmouth Park in Oceanport and the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford apply for full casino licenses.

The proposal, Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 130 (SCR130), comes just as New York plans to issue three full-scale casino licenses for the downstate region, including at least one likely in Manhattan. New Jersey lawmakers say it’s time to stop watching players slip away and start meeting demand where it already exists.

North Jersey Casinos Could Push the Conversation on Digital Innovation

According to early backers of the proposal, this is about modernizing the state’s gaming footprint. That means more than just geography. By putting full casinos at the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, two sites already wired for sports betting, New Jersey could fast-track regulatory infrastructure to accommodate digital-first gambling behaviours.

A trend worth considering could include crypto payments. States like Wyoming, for instance, passed House Bill 133, making it the first state in the US to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method for sports betting. The global crypto gambling market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with gross gaming revenue reaching $81.4 billion in 2024. Various international instant withdrawal casino sites allow players to deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies, providing access to various crypto crash gambling games like Aviator, live dealer options like poker, and benefits that include faster payment speeds and enhanced security.

Should the proposal establish full-scale casinos at Meadowlands or Monmouth, and since both are already integrated into the state’s sports betting network, New Jersey can modernize its gaming infrastructure. The state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement has already experimented with gambling oversight for a long time, and the New Jersey Bureau of Securities with crypto regulation enforcement. Full-scale casinos at racetracks could be the pretext for regulators to go further, creating a licensed, tax-paying framework players are already chasing offshore.

The Political Hurdles Are Real, but the Timing Is Strategic

The amendment faces long odds. It needs three-fifths support in both chambers of the Legislature to appear on a statewide ballot this year, or a simple majority in two consecutive sessions for a later vote. Then voters have to say yes.

A similar measure failed in 2016, crushed by 77% of voters. That proposal was vague and far-reaching, stoking fears of casinos popping up in residential areas and cannibalising Atlantic City. This version is more surgical, targeting only two locations with existing gaming infrastructure. The authors, Senators Paul Sarlo and Vin Gopal, represent the counties that would benefit. They’ve framed it as both a fiscal lifeline and a defensive posture.

New Revenue Model Tied to Property Tax Relief and Public Pensions

If passed, the plan would expand casino access and overhaul how gaming revenue is allocated. Unlike Atlantic City casinos, which send a fixed cut to state coffers, racetrack casinos would split their tax in a more politically palatable way.

Forty-five percent would go to reduce property taxes for homeowners, a direct appeal to the state’s overburdened middle class. Another 20% would support special education, 10% would help fund pensions, 10% would go to cost-of-living increases for retired state workers, 10% would be earmarked for tourism in Atlantic City, and 5% would support New Jersey’s struggling horse racing industry.

Atlantic City Isn’t Buying the Argument

Opposition, however, is mounting in Atlantic County. Local Democratic leaders have warned that allowing casinos in North Jersey could destabilize the southern market, potentially triggering a second wave of closures like the one that hit in 2014. At the time, four Atlantic City casinos shuttered within a year, gutting local employment and pushing the county into a foreclosure crisis that took years to unwind.

From their perspective, expanding casino access would cannibalize existing demand rather than grow the market. Industry representatives in Atlantic City are equally skeptical, with some warning that any serious attempt to legalize full casinos outside the city could undermine the entire regional gaming model.

Hard Rock, Gural, and the NYC Factor

The Meadowlands Racetrack has already tasted what full-scale casino ambitions look like. In 2015, it partnered with Hard Rock International in a failed bid to bring slots and tables to East Rutherford. Since then, Hard Rock has poured nearly $1 billion into its Atlantic City property and is now a top contender for a New York casino license near Citi Field.

Meadowlands owner Jeff Gural believes the time is right. He argues that the 2016 defeat was about scope and messaging. Voters didn’t want casinos everywhere; they might feel differently about one tightly regulated location in a sports and entertainment hub.

The Bigger Picture

For New Jersey, the challenge is turning that friction into a feature. Legalising full-scale casinos at racetracks could be the gateway to experimenting with crypto oversight, fast-tracked withdrawals, and identity-light verification systems.