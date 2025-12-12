Zapp Noodle Thai in O’Fallon, IL to Open on Sunday’s

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, to Begin Opening Sundays on December 14, 2025 — Now Offering Beer, Wine, Mixed Drinks, and the New 3 Zapp Bar with Global Interactive Gaming

O’FALLON, IL (STL.News) Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant, located at 1407 W Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its operating schedule that will excite customers across the Metro East dining community. Beginning Sunday, December 14, 2025, the restaurant will start opening on Sundays, offering guests seven-day access to its popular menu of authentic Thai dishes. The change comes in response to growing demand from regular customers, weekend diners, and families seeking high-quality international cuisine at the end of the week.

Zapp Noodle has steadily grown into one of the area’s standout dining destinations due to its bold flavors, warm hospitality, and consistent quality. The addition of Sunday hours provides visitors with greater convenience and underscores the restaurant’s commitment to serving a rapidly expanding customer base. As O’Fallon continues to develop into one of the region’s busiest suburban communities, dining options that offer flexibility and reliability have become increasingly important.

Along with expanded hours, Zapp Noodle recently introduced a significant enhancement to its dining experience: the restaurant now serves beer, wine, and mixed drinks, allowing guests to enjoy a complete meal paired with a full beverage selection. This new offering aligns with the recent opening of the adjoining 3 Zapp Bar, which provides additional drink selections and high-tech eSmart Games, including digital darts and interactive global gaming competitions. These updates expand the restaurant’s appeal and position Zapp Noodle as a full dining-and-entertainment destination in the Metro East region.

Sunday Hours Answer a Strong Community Demand

For months, Zapp Noodle customers have expressed interest in Sunday dining, especially those with busy work schedules or families who traditionally go out at the end of the weekend. With its flavorful dishes and relaxing atmosphere, the restaurant has become a popular choice among those seeking something fresh and different from traditional American fare. Adding Sunday hours ensures guests can enjoy their favorite Thai meals any day of the week.

Sundays are high-traffic dining days across the country, and the appeal of Thai cuisine—known for its broths, noodles, curries, and aromatic spices—fits naturally with weekend dining habits. The new schedule allows Zapp Noodle to greet customers who want a warm, comforting bowl of noodles, a flavorful curry, or a shareable appetizer platter before the week begins. The timing is particularly convenient as winter approaches, when demand for hearty, warming dishes typically increases.

By adding Sunday hours just ahead of the holiday season, the restaurant offers an easy dining solution for shoppers and families juggling busy weekend schedules. Whether guests are running errands, traveling to and from Scott AFB, or looking for a satisfying and flavorful meal to close out the week, Zapp Noodle will now be ready to serve them.

A Strong and Growing Presence in the Metro East Food Scene

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant has earned a reputation for its commitment to quality, consistency, and friendly service. Guests frequently praise the restaurant for its fresh ingredients, authentic presentations, and generous portions. The dining room’s clean and modern design creates a welcoming environment that appeals to a broad audience, including families, young professionals, military personnel, and travelers.

The location at 1407 W Highway 50 places the restaurant in a convenient, high-visibility corridor near residential communities, retail shopping areas, and major travel routes. As O’Fallon continues to grow as a dining and business hub, restaurants with global cuisine have become increasingly popular. Zapp Noodle stands out by offering dishes that balance traditional Thai flavors with modern presentation, making the restaurant accessible to both newcomers and long-time enthusiasts.

With Sunday hours, the restaurant solidifies its position as a dependable seven-day dining option for residents throughout O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Belleville, and surrounding communities.

Zapp Noodle Now Serves Beer, Wine, and Mixed Drinks

In a significant development for diners, Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant now offers beer, wine, and mixed drinks inside the dining room. This new beverage service enhances the overall dining experience and gives customers more ways to enjoy their meals.

Guests can now pair their dishes with:

Domestic or imported beer

A variety of wine options

Select mixed drinks and cocktails

This upgrade reflects the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to modernizing the dining experience while still honoring traditional Thai flavors. Whether guests prefer a crisp beer with a spicy stir-fry, a glass of wine with curry, or a cocktail with dinner, the expanded beverage menu adds both convenience and value.

This addition also aligns seamlessly with the offerings available next door at the newly opened 3 Zapp Bar, creating a cohesive experience across both spaces.

Introducing 3 Zapp Bar: A New Social Destination for Drinks and Entertainment

Earlier this year, the ownership team behind Zapp Noodle expanded its vision by opening 3 Zapp Bars, which have quickly become an appealing gathering place for adults seeking drinks and entertainment in a relaxed atmosphere. Situated adjacent to the restaurant, 3 Zapp Bar enhances Zapp Noodle’s dining experience by providing an additional space for beverages and interactive games.

A Complete Drink Menu

3 Zapp Bar offers:

Beer selections

A curated wine list

An assortment of mixed drinks and cocktails

The bar’s environment is casual, inviting, and designed for guests to relax before or after dining at Zapp Noodle, or simply enjoy drinks with friends.

eSmart Games Bring a High-Tech Twist to Nightlife

One of the most unique features of 3 Zapp Bar is its eSmart Games, a global digital gaming platform that brings innovation and friendly competition into the space. Guests can enjoy:

Digital darts with automatic scoring systems

Interactive touchscreen gaming

Real-time competitions with players worldwide

This global gaming network adds an exciting, modern dimension to the bar, allowing guests to enjoy casual gameplay or engage in competitive matchups with players from around the world—without leaving O’Fallon.

The addition of eSmart Games fills a void in the Metro East nightlife scene, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional bars and giving residents a new reason to stay local for entertainment.

A Complete Destination for Food, Drinks, and Community Connections

With Sunday dining, a new beverage menu, and the addition of the 3 Zapp Bar, Zapp Noodle is emerging as a versatile venue offering both dining and entertainment. Customers now have access to:

Authentic Thai cuisine

Beer, wine, and mixed drinks

A casual bar for social gatherings

High-tech entertainment and global gaming

A welcoming environment for families, couples, and groups

Whether dining with family, unwinding after work, or enjoying a night out with friends, guests can now tailor their experience to their preferences—all in the exact location.

This multi-concept approach helps Zapp Noodle stand out in the region and aligns with the community’s desire for memorable, convenient, and enjoyable weekend experiences.

Sunday Hours: A Significant Addition for O’Fallon and Surrounding Communities

The decision to open on Sundays demonstrates the restaurant’s continued growth and reflects its responsiveness to customer feedback. Many Metro East restaurants remain closed on Sundays, leaving residents with limited high-quality dining options at the end of the week. Zapp Noodle’s Sunday availability fills a void and supports the needs of busy families, military personnel, and weekend diners.

The expanded hours also reinforce the restaurant’s long-term commitment to the region and confidence in the community’s support.

A Warm Invitation to Explore the New Zapp Noodle Weekend Experience

As December 14, 2025, approaches, customers are encouraged to visit Zapp Noodle during the new Sunday hours and experience the restaurant’s latest enhancements. Guests can enjoy a complete Thai meal paired with beer, wine, or a mixed drink, then walk next door to 3 Zapp Bar for casual entertainment, digital darts, global competitions, or simply a relaxed drink with friends.

The combination of fresh, flavorful cuisine, a modern beverage menu, and a lively entertainment environment creates a complete weekend destination that is both convenient and enjoyable.

Conclusion

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant’s decision to begin opening on Sundays marks a significant milestone for this increasingly popular Metro East dining spot. Located at 1407 W Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois, the restaurant is now positioned to serve customers seven days a week with authentic Thai dishes, warm service, and an upgraded beverage menu that includes beer, wine, and mixed drinks.

The recent opening of 3 Zapp Bar, featuring drinks and global eSmart Games, further strengthens the restaurant’s appeal and offers guests a unified destination for dining, drinks, entertainment, and community connection.

With these enhancements, Zapp Noodle continues to expand its presence in the region and invites all residents and visitors to experience its new Sunday hours and expanded offerings.

SOURCE: Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant blog.

