U.S. Attorney David J. Freed Recognizes The 30th Anniversary Of The Americans With Disabilities Act

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney David J. Freed recognizes the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), which was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990. At the signing ceremony, President Bush stated the ADA “signals the end to the unjustified segregation and exclusion of persons with disabilities from the mainstream of American life.”

Thirty years later, the ADA is a transformative law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in places of public accommodation, including all hotels, restaurants, retail stores, theaters, health care facilities, convention centers, parks, and places of recreation (Title III), in all activities of state and local governments (Title II), and in employment (Title I). The ADA empowers the Department of Justice to investigate, litigate, and resolve complaints of discrimination as well as authorizing the Government to conduct compliance reviews of covered entities.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, because of measures taken to enforce the ADA, the United States Attorney’s Office has worked with the Commonwealth and local governments, as well as area business to ensure compliance with the antidiscrimination provisions of the ADA. In particular, this Office has taken a leading role in the United States to ensure individuals with disabilities can exercise their right to vote in person at polling places in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

“We remain committed to eliminating segregation and exclusion of persons with disabilities from the mainstream of American life,” said US Attorney Freed. “This Office will continue to investigate and enforce the ADA to ensure that those with disabilities are free from barriers to vote, to attend school, to visit a place of public accommodation, and to participate in the democratic process at state and local government buildings.”

