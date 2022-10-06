Finance

The world's 50 best bars have just been announced. US leads with 7; New York has 6 of them

October 6, 2022
Hattie Francis

A dramatic, dimly lit haunt in Barcelona nabbed the top spot for the world’s best bar of 2022, based on a new ranking of the top 50 bars across the globe.

The top prize this year went to Paradiso in Barcelona, according to The World’s 50 Best Bars, an annual list that celebrates the best of the international drinks industry. First published in 2009, it provides an annual ranking of bars as voted for by 650 drinks experts from across the globe.

Located in Barcelona’s El Born district, the speakeasy offers imaginative cocktails and bar bites. The bar, boasts of offering “a universe of temptations” with a “surprising, almost otherworldly setting, a space where you do not need to imagine, the unimaginable is real, a place for enjoyment without a thought.”