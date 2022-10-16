The Girles Token Presale Raised Over $1 Million – What to Expect?

sponsored

Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform that also has a Proof-of-Staking protocol. The Girles Token is the main product in the Girles Metaverse, which has applications in over 15 different products. Girles Token was tested before being released on the main Ethereum network, and also after it was audited by Cyberscope. Girles Token takes security seriously and has added all modern security features such as Non-Mintable, Anti-Whale, Blacklist Function, Fees Limit, Without Transfer of Ownership Function, Auto-Liquidity, Auto-Burning, Non-Stoppable.

NFT Metaverse

NFT is a non-fungible cryptographic token, each instance of which is unique. Many users are skeptical about NFTs, calling them “just pictures”. The Girles Metaverse community has proven otherwise, here NFT is a separate product that has dozens of features for users that can also be used in the games we are used to, now NFT can be separate game items/lands. Girles Metaverse offers users to mint NFTs, collect their collections, and buy and sell NFTs on the NFT Market. Users are also given the option to stake their NFTs, meaning that by staking their NFTs, users will receive Girles Tokens, which can later be exchanged for fiat. NFTs sent for staking, as well as tokens can be withdrawn if necessary. The NFT Metaverse does not end there, users also have access to NFT Burning products, where investors can burn NFTs on the Ethereum platform, increasing their value, and receive special rewards and the NFT Box.

At the moment, Girles Metaverse is actively developing NFT Tokenomics, which will give users more opportunities to earn NFT minting.

What to expect from Girles Token?

The developers of Girles Token told us what to expect from Girles Token shortly. Currently, exchanges are being considered for listing the token, among which there are Binance, OKex, LBank, and others. Do not pay too much attention to the listing, because at the moment the Girles Metaverse community is actively developing a P2E Minecraft server, completing quests on which investors will receive real money on a play-to-earn basis. According to the expert, this innovation will have a positive impact on the development of the community and will bring a huge number of new investors. Minecraft is one of the best-selling games in the world and the introduction of cryptocurrency will greatly increase the crypto community! Also very soon, the Girles Metaverse community will start developing new products for the NFT Metaverse!

About Tokenomics

The Girles Metaverse community is responsible for the development of their products, so it took a whole day to develop tokenomics. Tokenomics is the most basic aspect when developing a token, it is important to provide for all possible cases. To do this, Girles Metaverse has used a lot of strength to create a strong product. 30.1% of the total number of tokens is used in the presale, and liquidity will be 21.07%, which also includes liquidity allocated to centralized exchanges (for example, Binance). For token and NFT staking pools, 19.2% and 10.3% respectively will be used. 6.33% of tokens will be used to create the infrastructure of games with the principle of play-to-earn. The remaining 13% will be used in the Vesting contract, where 5% will be used for future pools and 8% will be allocated to developers.

Girles Token Roadmap

The Girles Metaverse community has planned 5 phases of development, which will be supplemented in the future. The developers plan to update the website in the next stages of the roadmap, develop a P2E game or free-to-play server, launch several new products, list the token on a large number of exchanges, and launch collaborations with other Metaverse projects. In addition, shortly, NFT Minting will be available for investors, the Tokenomics for which is currently being actively developed!

Team Girles Metaverse

The Girles Metaverse team consists of 4 professionals, but 8 different people participated in the development of the site before the presale. The Girles Metaverse team has passed KYC, which guarantees the legality of the project. The main members of the team have published their pages on LinkedIn, which investors can also see on the official website. Each team member has his own role, the founder of the project is responsible for the main communication with the community and introduces new developments into the project. The project developer, in turn, develops a website and contracts that are pre-tested and audited.

How much profit can Presale Girles Token bring?

The Girles Token presale appeared at the end of September of this year and is already delighting new investors. The Girles Token presale will consist of a total of 5 stages, at each of which the price of the token will increase. When choosing a presale, it is important to choose strong projects with great potential, one of which is Girles Token. For investing in the early stages of the presale, investors can receive up to 207.05% profit. Do not forget that over 15 products will be developed, which means that the token has a great future in the long term. According to experts, even after listing on the exchanges, the price of the token will grow, since this token is not an ordinary meme coin.

How to buy Girles Token?

Investing in Girles Token is a good idea, as there is a strong team behind the presale with a potential return of up to 207.05%, which surprised even the experts. To buy Girles Tokens, just go to the official website and connect your crypto wallet using the “Connect Wallet” button. After successfully connecting the wallet, use the “Buy GIRLES Now” button on the presale page and select the desired token, ETH or USDT. Make sure you have enough tokens on your balance and make a transaction! Done!

Girles Metaverse Main Links:

Presale: https://girles.org/presale

About Girles: https://girles.org/aboutgirles

Docs: https://docs.girles.org/

Whitepaper: https://girles.org/whitepaper.pdf

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.