U.S. Attorney Announces The Appointment Of Chief Public Information Officer

(STL.News) Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, today announced the appointment of Nicholas V. Biase as the Office’s Chief Public Information Officer, effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. Biase has been with the Office as a senior public affairs officer and director of social media in the Public Information Office. Prior to his tenure at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Biase was an agent, investigator, and director with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

In making the appointment, U.S Attorney Damian Williams said: “Over his 15-plus years of dedicated service, Nick has been a vital liaison for an Office in the media capital of the world, and he has been a trusted counselor and confidante to every U.S. Attorney he has served. Nick has also developed close working relationships with our law enforcement partners, and he is respected by the press corps for his professionalism, integrity, and candor. He has been a leader in our press office for years, and it is my pleasure to formally announce his appointment as Chief Public Information Officer.”

Mr. Williams added: “I also want to thank Jim Margolin, the outgoing Chief Public Information Officer, who is retiring after more than eight years of outstanding service to the Office, and nearly 34 years of dedicated public service. We will miss him dearly, and wish him the best as he embarks on his exciting new chapter.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today