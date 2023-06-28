Thai Kitchen Announces Discounts for Online Orders

Thai Kitchen Announces Special Discounts for New and Existing Customers in O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville locations.

(STL.News) Thai Kitchen has announced special discounts for new customers and existing customers. The special discounts are designed to attract new customers and reward existing customers.

They have three locations that honor this offer, with another opening soon in St. Louis. The three existing locations are:

The new location will open sometime in July 2023. It will offer carryout and delivery only. It will be in a ghost kitchen concept owned by Cloud Kitchen at 2360 Hampton Avenue, approximately 1/2 mile south of I-44, close to The Hill.

Thai Kitchen is known for its authentic award-winning Thai cuisine made using ingredients imported from Thailand. They have been authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997. Recently, they began offering catering from all three locations and will offer it at the new St. Louis location. Catering orders can be placed online at their website, on ezcater, or by calling the nearest restaurant.

Recently, they announced and explained that they are not affiliated with the Maryland Heights location. However, consideration is being given to adding a location in the community. The owner of these locations started the Maryland Heights location in 1999 but sold it several years ago and is no longer affiliated with it.

Therefore, these locations will not honor any specials offered by the Maryland Heights location, and that location should not honor these three locations.

Finally, they began offering a Sunday Brunch Buffet at the O’Fallon location exclusively. The menu items will be announced each week and served from 11 am to 2 pm.

Thai Kitchen specials:

20% OFF – One Order for Newly Registered Accounts

– One Order for Newly Registered Accounts 10% OFF for Registered Accounts Who Have Spent $300.00

For complete details, visit their website at https://lovethaistl.com/.

The picture is an image of their “Beef Jerky.” It is made using Thai spices, then dried out and fried jerky style. It is served with chili sauce. Use of the image without permission is strictly prohibited.