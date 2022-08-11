Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Three To SILC

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To State Independent Living Council

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rebecca “Hunter” Adkins and Erik Dally and reappointed Eva Storey to the State Independent Living Council for terms set to expire on June 20, 2025. The Council develops the State Plan for Independent Living and serves as a resource to state and local organizations on Independent Living and related issues for persons with disabilities.

Rebecca “Hunter” Adkins of Lakeway is a volunteer at the Ride On Center for Kids in Georgetown and a former member of the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. Additionally, she was a guest lecturer at Texas A&M Veterinary School where she taught incoming physical therapy students about equine assisted activities for people with disabilities. Adkins was a contestant in Miss Wheelchair Texas and 2019 PATH International Rider of the Year.

Erik Dally of Poolville is President of Into the Right Hands and the Program Coordinator for Boundless, a special needs ministry. He is a member of Kiwanis and a volunteer for the Joseph Thomas Foundation, Joni and Friends, C.A.S.T. for Kids, and REVIVE. Additionally, he is a former board member of the YMCA: Camp Carter. Dally attended Texas Christian University where he studied Business Administration and Public Relations & Advertising.

Eva Storey of Houston is President and CEO of Sign Shares, Inc. and the Capsule Group, Inc. Additionally, she is a licensed detective in the State of Texas. Previously, she worked as a translator for Doctors Without Borders in Armenia. Storey received a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communications and Business from the Art Institute of Houston.