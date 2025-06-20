Weaponizing the Courts with Political Lawsuits

Weaponizing the Courts: Political Lawsuits Are Costing Taxpayers and Weakening Democracy

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — The American legal system was designed to uphold the Constitution and protect citizens from abuse of power, not to serve as a battleground for partisan disputes. However, in recent years, lawsuits have become a strategic tool that political opponents use to halt or overturn public policies they oppose. This growing reliance on litigation as a form of political warfare is clogging the courts and draining public resources—resources paid for by taxpayers.

What was once the last line of defense has now become the first line of attack.

A New Era of Political Warfare

Today, when presidents, governors, or legislators introduce new policies, opposition groups almost always respond with legal action. Whether it involves immigration enforcement, public health mandates, environmental regulations, or military deployments, lawsuits have become standard operating procedure for those looking to derail the opposition’s agenda.

While judicial oversight is a critical part of the American system, the courts are increasingly being used not to defend constitutional rights, but to score political points or stall governance. This trend is shifting the balance of power, placing unelected judges at the center of policy disputes that should be decided through democratic processes.

Taxpayers Are Bearing the Financial Burden

Every legal battle waged by government officials comes at a significant cost—one that’s too often overlooked. Legal teams must be formed or contracted, government resources are tied up in litigation, and court systems experience delays and congestion. Who pays for all of this? Taxpayers.

State and federal governments routinely spend millions defending policies challenged in court. Even when these lawsuits are symbolic or politically motivated, the legal bills continue to pile up. These public funds could be better spent improving schools, repairing infrastructure, enhancing public safety, or investing in healthcare.

A Clear Example: Newsom vs. Trump Over the National Guard

A recent case that exemplifies this problem occurred in June 2025. President Donald Trump issued a federal directive to take control of the California National Guard amid rising civil unrest and immigration-related protests in Los Angeles. His order deployed approximately 4,000 Guard members and 700 Marines to the city without formal consultation with state officials.

California Governor Gavin Newsom quickly filed a legal challenge, arguing that Trump’s action violated state sovereignty and the Constitution. The initial court ruling sided with Newsom, restoring state control of the Guard. However, an appeals court temporarily reversed that decision within days, allowing Trump’s deployment to continue pending further legal review.

This back-and-forth in court triggered a cascade of costs: legal fees for state and federal lawyers, expenses associated with rapidly shifting troop assignments, and operational disruptions. California taxpayers ended up funding a legal fight, which many saw as political posturing on both sides. Worse yet, the lawsuit distracted state agencies from preparing for wildfire season—something the National Guard typically supports.

The legal costs were enormous, and the benefits to residents were questionable at best. Millions were spent arguing over authority while communities saw delayed responses to real, pressing challenges.

Legal Gridlock Harms Businesses and Economies

It’s not just the government feeling the effects. Businesses suffer when political litigation delays or overturns regulations. Entrepreneurs and corporations require stability to make long-term plans. When policies are passed and then suspended by lawsuits, uncertainty skyrockets.

For example, a company preparing to meet new labor or environmental standards might invest in new equipment or training. But suppose those rules are blocked in court. In that case, they face losses or operational confusion. Constant legal turmoil makes America a riskier place to do business, ultimately hurting job creation and economic growth.

Judges Becoming Policymakers

Another consequence of this trend is the growing influence of judges over public policy. When courts frequently issue nationwide injunctions based on lawsuits filed by politically aligned groups, the decisions of voters and lawmakers are effectively nullified. Judges not elected by the public become de facto policymakers, sometimes based on cases originating in only one part of the country.

This undermines representative government and reduces the power of the electorate to shape policy through voting.

The Real Cost: Public Trust and Democratic Stability

Perhaps the most dangerous outcome is the erosion of public confidence in the political process. When citizens see their elected officials hamstrung by endless litigation, it breeds cynicism and disengagement. People begin to feel that elections don’t matter because every policy will be challenged in court. This apathy threatens the health of a functioning democracy.

Is This Fair to Taxpayers? No.

Taxpayers expect their money to fund productive government services, not never-ending political squabbles. Legal challenges should serve the public interest, not partisan strategies. When citizens fund the creation of laws and the lawsuits that block them, they create a system in which the people lose, no matter the outcome.

California’s fight over National Guard control involved millions of taxpayer dollars spent litigating a decision that could have been handled through intergovernmental cooperation. Instead, it became another political spectacle, with residents footing the bill.

What Can Be Done?

To address this growing issue, the following reforms should be considered:

Require full transparency about the cost of litigation for government actions.

Set limits on emergency injunctions unless constitutional violations are clearly demonstrated.

Reinforce the doctrine of standing to prevent politically motivated groups from abusing the courts.

Establish expedited timelines for politically sensitive lawsuits to avoid prolonged legal limbo.

Conclusion

America’s legal system should protect democracy, not be exploited to paralyze it. Lawsuits have their place, but their overuse as political tools undermines the institutions they were meant to safeguard. As the case between Governor Newsom and President Trump illustrates, when courtrooms become the primary arena for political battles, the taxpayers lose. If the nation hopes to restore trust in governance and reduce wasteful spending, it must start by rethinking how—and why—these lawsuits are filed.

