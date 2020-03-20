Talayna’s Italian Restaurant Announce Changes to Comply with Local Law

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) Talayna’s Italian Restaurant has been in business for over 50-years. Owned and operated by Mehdi and Susan Rouhani. Like many restaurants are doing what they can to help customers feed their families and for staff feed their families by keeping them employed.

Today, Talayna’s released the following statement on their website:

“During these hard times we are doing our best to keep our staff with some of income. We are offering curbside and delivery with no contact. We are also offering special family meal deals. Ask about them when you call. We will open our delivery to anywhere in St Louis County.”

Dinner serving 4-6 people.

20″ 2-topping pizza and salad for $34.95

Half pan of any pasta and salad for $36.95

Chicken or eggplant entree with salad for $39.95

Add 6-pack of beer or bottle of wine for $9.95

Visit us online at www.italianrestaurants-stlouis.com or call (314) 469-6650