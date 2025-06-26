St Louis in Crisis: Population Loss, Crime, & Political Upheaval

St Louis in Crisis: Population Loss, Crime, and Political Upheaval Threaten the Gateway City’s Future

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St Louis — Once a proud symbol of Midwestern power and progress, St Louis now finds itself battling an identity crisis. Once America’s fourth-largest city, it is now grappling with a shrinking population, rising crime rates, economic decline, and political dysfunction. While state and local leaders offer competing visions for how to restore the city’s future, the challenges are mounting, and time may be running out.

Despite a recent drop in crime statistics, St Louis still ranks among the most dangerous cities in the nation. Hundreds of businesses have left the city core. Infrastructure is deteriorating. And residents, particularly in underserved communities, are losing faith in their leaders and the system that’s supposed to protect them.

The state government has taken over the city’s police force under the direction of Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, while newly elected Mayor Cara Spencer seeks to rebuild trust and deliver measurable improvements from inside a fractured system. At the same time, the city sheriff is under legal scrutiny for alleged abuse of power, further eroding public confidence.

With all of this unfolding, residents and observers are asking a fundamental question: What’s happening to St. Louis, and what can be done to save it?

A City Shrinking: The Population Crisis

Since its peak in 1950, when more than 850,000 people called St Louis home, the city’s population has plummeted to under 280,000 in 2025 — a decline of over 65%. Each decade has brought another wave of exodus as crime, taxes, and deteriorating services drove families and businesses into surrounding St. Louis County or out of the region altogether.

The hollowing out of the city has left behind countless vacant buildings, blighted lots, and commercial corridors that feel abandoned. The downtown area, once bustling with activity, now suffers from chronic retail closures and underused office buildings. The city’s shrinking tax base has crippled public services and hindered investment in infrastructure and policing.

Crime and Safety: An Ongoing Battle

Although St Louis Mayor Spencer and local officials have pointed to recent reductions in violent crime — including a notable decrease in homicides in 2024 — St Louis remains among the most dangerous cities in America on a per capita basis. In many neighborhoods, residents still report gunfire, carjackings, and robberies as part of daily life.

Efforts to improve safety are ongoing, including targeted patrols, neighborhood stabilization programs, and violence prevention initiatives. But high turnover in the police department, low morale among officers, and inconsistent funding have hindered progress.

Adding to the challenge is a deeply rooted distrust between law enforcement and many communities, particularly in North St Louis. Years of under-policing in some areas and over-policing in others have led to a fractured relationship that won’t be mended by statistics alone.

State Takeover: St Louis Police Department Now Under Governor’s Control

In early 2025, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed legislation transferring control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from the city to a state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners. The measure, passed by a Republican-dominated state legislature, was billed as a necessary intervention to restore safety and accountability.

“This is about results,” Governor Kehoe said. “The people of St. Louis deserve a police department that is effective, professional, and focused on restoring order to the city’s streets.”

The move reversed a 2012 voter-backed decision to return control of the department to city officials — a decision many residents felt symbolized a reclaiming of local authority after more than a century under state control.

Critics of the new takeover, including local civic groups and some elected officials, say the move undermines democracy and disenfranchises St Louis voters. Others question whether a change in governance alone can solve a crime problem that is deeply tied to poverty, systemic neglect, and decades of political mismanagement.

Mayor Spencer now serves as the lone city representative on the new state-appointed police board, giving her a voice, but not control, over the direction of law enforcement policy in St. Louis.

Sheriff Under Scrutiny: Abuse of Power Allegations

Adding further turmoil, the city’s elected sheriff, Alfred Montgomery, is facing serious allegations of misconduct. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed legal action seeking Montgomery’s removal from office, citing misuse of public funds, retaliatory employment decisions, and bizarre behavior, including reports of making staffing choices based on dice rolls.

Sheriff Montgomery has denied all allegations and vowed to fight the charges, calling them “a politically motivated attack.” Nevertheless, the scandal has rocked City Hall and raised new concerns about the integrity of public officials responsible for enforcing the law.

The controversy over the sheriff’s conduct is playing out in court while simultaneously fueling public skepticism about the overall state of governance in St. Louis.

St Louis Residents Pay the Price

While state and local officials spar over authority, and the sheriff defends his position in court, the people of St Louis continue to live in the shadow of dysfunction. Many residents feel abandoned, left to fend for themselves in neighborhoods plagued by crime, poverty, and broken systems.

Basic services, such as trash collection, street repairs, and 911 response times, are inconsistent. Longtime business owners who have remained in the city now question their decision as they observe a decline in foot traffic and safety. Young families are moving to the suburbs or out of state in search of better schools, safer neighborhoods, and more reliable local government.

Despite the adversity, community groups and nonprofits continue to push forward with grassroots solutions — from food banks to after-school programs to job training centers — but many of these efforts are underfunded and overwhelmed.

A Vision for Change: Reunification with St. Louis County

One bold and often-debated solution that has resurfaced is the reunification of the City of St Louis with St Louis County into a single metropolitan government. Known as “city-county consolidation,” this concept would undo the 1876 “Great Divorce” that separated the two and could create a more unified and efficient regional system.

Why Reunification Makes Sense:

Improved efficiency : Eliminating overlapping services among police departments, courts, and municipal governments could result in annual savings of millions of dollars.

: Eliminating overlapping services among police departments, courts, and municipal governments could result in annual savings of millions of dollars. Enhanced public safety : A unified law enforcement strategy could address crime more holistically and equitably.

: A unified law enforcement strategy could address crime more holistically and equitably. Stronger tax base : Combining city and county resources could stabilize the budget and enable broader investment.

: Combining city and county resources could stabilize the budget and enable broader investment. Regional economic growth : A unified metro government could present a stronger case to attract federal grants, Fortune 500 companies, and developers.

: A unified metro government could present a stronger case to attract federal grants, Fortune 500 companies, and developers. Political representation: A consolidated system could give the region more clout in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C.

The Challenges:

Reunification remains politically sensitive. Many county residents fear tax increases or political domination by the city. Others worry that consolidation would dilute local control or entangle well-run suburbs in the city’s ongoing problems.

Past efforts — including the high-profile but controversial Better Together plan in 2019 — failed due to a lack of transparency and public trust. However, with new leadership and a growing sense of urgency, some believe it’s time to revisit the idea with a more transparent, inclusive, and equitable process.

A New Chapter Under Mayor Cara Spencer?

Mayor Cara Spencer’s election in April 2025 marked a new chapter in city leadership. A former alderwoman known for her detail-oriented and data-driven approach, Spencer campaigned on public safety reform, fiscal accountability, and revitalizing underserved communities.

Unlike her predecessor, she now sits on the state-controlled police board and could utilize that position to influence decisions in a more collaborative and less confrontational manner. While some remain skeptical, others hope that her pragmatic style could help bridge the gap between City Hall and Jefferson City.

Early signs suggest that St Louis Mayor Spencer is taking a measured approach, calling for cooperation where possible while advocating for stronger local representation and more effective crime prevention strategies.

Conclusion: A City at a Crossroads

The fate of St Louis now hangs in the balance. With a shrinking population, high crime, fractured governance, and public trust in free fall, the Gateway City is approaching a point of no return. But it’s not too late.

Through bold leadership, thoughtful reforms, regional cooperation, and a return to democratic values, St Louis can stabilize and begin to thrive again. Whether that means stronger public-private partnerships, reunification with the county, or systemic restructuring of local services, real change is needed, and fast.

Missouri Governor Kehoe and St Louis Mayor Spencer each bring valuable tools to the table, but only through collaboration, transparency, and evidence-based policymaking will St Louis find its way forward.

The city that once built the arch to welcome America’s pioneers must now pioneer its own rebirth — or risk becoming a cautionary tale of what happens when a great city is left to decline.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Copyright © 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.