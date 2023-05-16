Sweetie Cup Thai Café to offer Delivery

Award-winning Sweet Cup Thai Cafe now accepts orders using Uber Eats, making delivery available.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported that Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, an award-winning Thai restaurant in Kirkwood, Missouri, is now accepting Uber Eats orders, making delivery possible.

According to the report, they are also working on adding DoorDash, but that is not an easy process to launch menus on their system.

On March 7, 2023, St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of Sweetie Cup, reporting that it was the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region.

They use eOrderSTL for pickup orders, Uber Eats, and DoorDash for delivery.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of February 7, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers

– 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers Yelp – 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating

– 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with four reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood

– 5 Stars with four reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood Average Rating – 4.825 Stars

Address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com