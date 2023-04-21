Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe to Offer Delivery with DoorDash

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Kirkwood, MO, will Offer Delivery with DoorDash.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Kirkwood, Missouri, has begun the process of establishing an account to offer their award-winning Thai cuisine for delivery on the DoorDash platform.

Currently, they offer online ordering for pickup only. The partnership with DoorDash to help expand their market to those customers who prefer food delivery.

Their menu should be available on DoorDash before the end of April 2023.

Recently, Sweetie Cup was reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review, which rated them the highest-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region.

The owners are at the restaurant daily to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, illustrated by their online reviews.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of February 7, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with more than 140 online reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers

– 4.5 Stars with more than 90 reviews – 868 likes – 901 followers Yelp – 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating

– 5 Stars with more than 90 online reviews – 5 Stars on Yelp is a fantastic rating TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with four reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood

– 5 Stars with four reviews and ranked #23 out of 40 restaurants in Kirkwood Average Rating – 4.825 Stars

Address, phone & email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

