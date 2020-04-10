Statement: Missouri Senator Brian Williams on the Adoption of Amendments to Supplemental Spending Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Brian Williams, D-University City, issued the following statement regarding the adoption of several amendments to House Bill 2014 during the bill’s committee hearing in the Missouri Senate.

“The funding authorized in HB 2014 will play a critical role in equipping Missouri to deal with the devastating pandemic affecting our country. I firmly believe that this spending bill has the potential to save the lives of countless Missourians.

“During the committee hearing on HB 2014, one of my colleagues proposed changes to HB 2014 to prioritize funding for nursing homes in Missouri. Our state’s nursing homes are on the front-lines fighting this virus, and I believe they currently do not have the resources needed to care for patients with COVID-19. I believe this additional funding and prioritization will help nursing homes in our state have the resources they need to care for COVID-19 patients during this difficult time.

“I believe these changes improved the supplemental spending bill, and I was proud to support these measures during the committee process.”